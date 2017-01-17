William Eve wrote:



Wakefield V Castleford - Relegation Game (2006)



I don't see Keinhorst getting a gig in either of those two teams back in 2006. You're living in cloud-cuckoo land.I don't see Keinhorst getting a gig in either of those two teams back in 2006.

People keep telling me you're very intelligent when it comes to RL but then you post something like that and it becomes harder and harder to believe. Those Wakefield centres, Ward at 2nd row. A number of the better players there like Shenton only very young versions of themselves in 2006.