Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:46 pm
Sutcliffe broke the line well and ran strong but no sign of running good ball plays. Lilley when he got on started at 9 the moved into the halves and was the only real half to provide that structure. Didn't see anything of note from Aston, would have liked to see him engage the line before passing. Lack of ball retention overall in a scratchy performance.

Others to note, Baldwinson, JJR ormondroyd ran well as did Oledzki but his ball retention was a worry. Sunderland looked immobile and lumbering in defence though hit the ball up strong enough. Well done to owen trout too making his debut at 17.

Sun Jan 15, 2017 6:09 pm
As stated Sutty broke the line a fair few times but was short of back up no plays of any consequence made
Lilley when he came on got us going forward and made a big difference
Ashton watched him twice now will need to step up 100% if he wants a place.
Baldwinson, Ormonroyd ran well and did their prospects no harm
another scratchy game with very few moves worked on
but an enjoyable game all the same

Sun Jan 15, 2017 6:14 pm
Cheers for the updates Seth/digger!
Pleased for Owen Trout he had an excellent season last year imo he & Tommy Holdroyd in tandem was great to watch.
Do you reckon Baldwinson Ormanroyd Jjr & Olejdski could get 1st team games?
Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:26 pm
Cheers gents - bet your analysis is better than LE or the YEP manage.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 2:39 pm
Quiet a decent game and there were a few as stated before who did their cause no harm
Alll mentioned should get a run out at some time or another but how do you keep them match fit so they can step in when needed. I like the look of Ormondroyd, could be a good find does plenty of work and not afraid to muck in, Baldwinson also ran hard and covers a lot of ground. As stated Olesjski hits hard and looks a prospect couldnt tell about JJR because of the numbering eyes not what they were. Have to say again not impressed with Aston at all but early days I suppose

Mon Jan 16, 2017 2:51 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
You can also argue that he doesn't get a start because of the quality of our backline.


I think he is a much better centre than second row, but can't get a game if Moon and Watkins stay fit. Times he filled in for Moon he looked a quality player. As good as most of the what's out there for sure.
Mon Jan 16, 2017 7:47 pm
DHM wrote:
I think he is a much better centre than second row, but can't get a game if Moon and Watkins stay fit. Times he filled in for Moon he looked a quality player. As good as most of the what's out there for sure.


I agree and would say that to label him as just average is most unfair. He has good hands, reasonable pace and good strength and stamina. He has a very good defense and has good rugby awareness and runs very good lines and has a knack of scoring important tries. I fact I would say that if Watkins would make the same sort of angled runs he would be a much better player. If he is just average then you would have to say there are many below average players in SL
Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:39 pm
Juan Cornetto wrote:
I agree and would say that to label him as just average is most unfair. He has good hands, reasonable pace and good strength and stamina. He has a very good defense and has good rugby awareness and runs very good lines and has a knack of scoring important tries. I fact I would say that if Watkins would make the same sort of angled runs he would be a much better player. If he is just average then you would have to say there are many below average players in SL


I'd agree that his biggest strength is his all around skill set. He hasn't been able to coast and rely on athleticism like a lot of centres in recent times (Atkins and to a certain extent, Watkins, Yeaman etc) and is a far better player for it.

Mon Jan 16, 2017 8:50 pm
Juan Cornetto wrote:
If he is just average then you would have to say there are many below average players in SL


That is the nature of averages :wink:
Tue Jan 17, 2017 2:46 am
Whatever you rate Keinhorst, you have to say that we would have no issues if for some reason he ended up starting every game at either second row or centre
Thats a pretty good asset to have for a player who will not regularly be in the starting 13
