DHM wrote: I think he is a much better centre than second row, but can't get a game if Moon and Watkins stay fit. Times he filled in for Moon he looked a quality player. As good as most of the what's out there for sure.

I agree and would say that to label him as just average is most unfair. He has good hands, reasonable pace and good strength and stamina. He has a very good defense and has good rugby awareness and runs very good lines and has a knack of scoring important tries. I fact I would say that if Watkins would make the same sort of angled runs he would be a much better player. If he is just average then you would have to say there are many below average players in SL