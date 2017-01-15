Sutcliffe broke the line well and ran strong but no sign of running good ball plays. Lilley when he got on started at 9 the moved into the halves and was the only real half to provide that structure. Didn't see anything of note from Aston, would have liked to see him engage the line before passing. Lack of ball retention overall in a scratchy performance.



Others to note, Baldwinson, JJR ormondroyd ran well as did Oledzki but his ball retention was a worry. Sunderland looked immobile and lumbering in defence though hit the ball up strong enough. Well done to owen trout too making his debut at 17.