On here many see players through blue and amber glasses and that inflates their abilities beyond what they can actually deliver.

who is saying he is a great player? people just realise the value of a player like keinhorst.he may not be an automatic starter but he is certainly a top 20 player and the fact he can cover various roles makes him a good player to have.i don't imagine he will be on a big wedge, and you always know he will be giving his all for the shirt and to be fair rarely lets you down these days, i don't really get whats not to like about having a player like him in the squad.