Gotcha wrote:

On another note, anyone know what has happened to Connor Sunderland? there was a young player with the world at his feet before McDermott and his team got hold of him. Seems to have dropped off face of earth since. Such a wasted talent if so.

Jeez do you blame the weather on McDermott too??Maybe if a player doesnt progress as they should maybe downs the player more than the coaches????Fail to see how McDermott can be blamed for non progression of a player he doesnt even coach!!!My feelings on McD are similar to yours but theres no point going on and on about him like you do. Hes trusted by GH, hes under no pressure and hes not going anywhere.