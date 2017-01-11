|
No one expects them to really, he's just making an opinion we should.
And I'd agree.
Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:25 pm
If Leeds select hardly any first teamers on Sunday, I fail to see what relevance the fixture has.
Wed Jan 11, 2017 4:37 pm
Some of the cynics amongst us may suggest it represents The Leeds clubs best chance of silverware this year... Maybe Brain should factor that into his team selection
Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:30 pm
Harsh,but true.
Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:42 pm
Maybe it's relevance is to the benefit of Hunslet and to the leeds squad players especially the u19s who get to play an open age game.
Gotcha I don't disagree re halves, combinations definitely need as much time as possible
Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:04 pm
Anyone seen a team sheet for this anywhere yet?
Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:23 pm
Not yet which is unusual iirc it used to get named the Mon lday before the game.
Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:31 pm
Not yet.
However, if it's a weak line-up chocka with academy kids, it's a urine-take and the club have got a cheek dredging THIS
up, and even more cheek dredging THIS
up, as if Sunday's game is somehow worthy of comparison.
Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:51 pm
Yeah, I mean, why bother trying to add a little knowledge to folks who were unlucky enough not to be born in the 1900's.
#DownWithThatSortOfThing
Thu Jan 12, 2017 4:38 pm
it shows we could win with 12 men
