Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:03 pm
No one expects them to really, he's just making an opinion we should.

And I'd agree.
Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:25 pm
If Leeds select hardly any first teamers on Sunday, I fail to see what relevance the fixture has.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 4:37 pm
William Eve wrote:
If Leeds select hardly any first teamers on Sunday, I fail to see what relevance the fixture has.


Some of the cynics amongst us may suggest it represents The Leeds clubs best chance of silverware this year... Maybe Brain should factor that into his team selection :wink:
Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:30 pm
William Eve wrote:
If Leeds select hardly any first teamers on Sunday, I fail to see what relevance the fixture has.

Harsh,but true.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:42 pm
Maybe it's relevance is to the benefit of Hunslet and to the leeds squad players especially the u19s who get to play an open age game.

Gotcha I don't disagree re halves, combinations definitely need as much time as possible

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:04 pm
Anyone seen a team sheet for this anywhere yet?
Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:23 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Anyone seen a team sheet for this anywhere yet?

Not yet which is unusual iirc it used to get named the Mon lday before the game.
Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:31 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Anyone seen a team sheet for this anywhere yet?

Not yet.

However, if it's a weak line-up chocka with academy kids, it's a urine-take and the club have got a cheek dredging THIS up, and even more cheek dredging THIS up, as if Sunday's game is somehow worthy of comparison.

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:51 pm
William Eve wrote:
Not yet.

However, if it's a weak line-up chocka with academy kids, it's a urine-take and the club have got a cheek dredging THIS up, and even more cheek dredging THIS up, as if Sunday's game is somehow worthy of comparison.


Yeah, I mean, why bother trying to add a little knowledge to folks who were unlucky enough not to be born in the 1900's.

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 4:38 pm
William Eve wrote:
Not yet.

However, if it's a weak line-up chocka with academy kids, it's a urine-take and the club have got a cheek dredging THIS up, and even more cheek dredging THIS up, as if Sunday's game is somehow worthy of comparison.

it shows we could win with 12 men
