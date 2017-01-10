WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

 
Post a reply

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 3:09 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14929
Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
I've watched his press conferences since day one, thanks. He's not the only sports coach/manager who doesn't look at the camera, Tony Smith in RL immediately springs to mind, not that it matters one jot.

So, on to these "outbursts" Are you saying his comment about Boxing Day being a "public training run" was an outburst? If you are then I suggest it's you who needs to watch his press conferences a little more closely, or whilst sober. I can't really remember any outbursts TBH, maybe his dig at the refs in Catalans to the Sky camera and one other. Maybe you could enlighten us all with a list of some Sal? And I mean you Sal, not your minder William.

Yes he said "out of our control" many times. He was right. Hardaker's meltdown, injuries, lack of training facilites were all out of the club's control weren't they??? or do you dispute that too? Go on, you know you want to.

So we've moved on from saying he only won stuff because of Sinfield/Peacock have we? It's now because he manages Leeds? erm... OK :lol: :lol:


Are the two things not the same? :D or did I imagine Sinfield and Peacock playing for Leeds? :D you need to try harder sadly this is your best it would be laughable if it weren't so pityful. Now run along and stop showing yourself up - you have already had a warning today yet you still persist are you really that stupid?

Every team has individual such as Hardaker - Wigan had Bateman - how many games did Wigan ban him for, they had as many injuries to key players as Leeds if not more so did you hear Wane going on about things out of control? Where did Wigan finish 2016? where did Leeds finish 2016?

I already gave you one specific example of a outburst at a press conference and there are many more. His reaction after the Boxing Day game is typical of the deflection techniques he uses to cover his inadequacies.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 4:19 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2237
Location: Going straight
So just to re-iterate, when do we play Hunslet in the Lazenby Cup again?
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 4:47 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9208
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
FGB wrote:
2 separate articles released today by different publications...

Hetherington ''Squad still needs to prove itself''

Burrow ''We have nothing to prove''

Does anyone at HQ actually have a fcking clue these days?


Did you actually fully read the Burrow article? Where he's says....."We've not got to prove to anybody but ourselves and our loyal supporters who have been with us through thick and thin."

So quite different when you add the full quote.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 5:08 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7717
Location: SWMC Coach
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
So just to re-iterate, when do we play Hunslet in the Lazenby Cup again?


Its now the Harry Jepson Memorial Cup.

Kick off is 3:00pm This very Sunday.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 5:12 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4651
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
So just to re-iterate, when do we play Hunslet in the Lazenby Cup again?

This coming Sunday, Kick-off 15:00, though whether they'll actually play or not is open to question after what was served up on Boxing Day.

If it's a Public Training Run, then £15 admission is a bit steep.

If it's ALMOST a Public Training Run, then £15 admission is downright exorbitant!

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 5:15 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2237
Location: Going straight
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Its now the Harry Jepson Memorial Cup.

Kick off is 3:00pm This very Sunday.


Ah thank you for putting this thread back on topic E-SR.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 5:58 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7717
Location: SWMC Coach
Hopefully I can get my dad over for this game, being a lapsed Hunslet supporter many moons ago.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 7:36 pm
Homer Simpson User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1732
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
£15 for a second team game ?
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 10:52 pm
ploinerrhino Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 723
some will pay it , all down to the individual.

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 7:56 am
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 270
William Eve wrote:

If it's a Public Training Run, then £15 admission is a bit steep.

If it's ALMOST a Public Training Run, then £15 admission is downright exorbitant!


That is very funny.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: althommo, Barrie's Glass Eye, chapylad, cheekydiddles, Clearwing, Emagdnim13, Gotcha, Jrrhino, Kenny236, Kevin Turvey, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Seth, WF Rhino and 210 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,501,8161,34375,6714,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  