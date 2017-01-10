|
loiner81 wrote:
I've watched his press conferences since day one, thanks. He's not the only sports coach/manager who doesn't look at the camera, Tony Smith in RL immediately springs to mind, not that it matters one jot.
So, on to these "outbursts" Are you saying his comment about Boxing Day being a "public training run" was an outburst? If you are then I suggest it's you who needs to watch his press conferences a little more closely, or whilst sober. I can't really remember any outbursts TBH, maybe his dig at the refs in Catalans to the Sky camera and one other. Maybe you could enlighten us all with a list of some Sal? And I mean you Sal, not your minder William.
Yes he said "out of our control" many times. He was right. Hardaker's meltdown, injuries, lack of training facilites were all out of the club's control weren't they??? or do you dispute that too? Go on, you know you want to.
So we've moved on from saying he only won stuff because of Sinfield/Peacock have we? It's now because he manages Leeds? erm... OK
Are the two things not the same?
or did I imagine Sinfield and Peacock playing for Leeds?
you need to try harder sadly this is your best it would be laughable if it weren't so pityful. Now run along and stop showing yourself up - you have already had a warning today yet you still persist are you really that stupid?
Every team has individual such as Hardaker - Wigan had Bateman - how many games did Wigan ban him for, they had as many injuries to key players as Leeds if not more so did you hear Wane going on about things out of control? Where did Wigan finish 2016? where did Leeds finish 2016?
I already gave you one specific example of a outburst at a press conference and there are many more. His reaction after the Boxing Day game is typical of the deflection techniques he uses to cover his inadequacies.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 4:19 pm
So just to re-iterate, when do we play Hunslet in the Lazenby Cup again?
Tue Jan 10, 2017 4:47 pm
FGB wrote:
2 separate articles released today by different publications...
Hetherington ''Squad still needs to prove itself''
Burrow ''We have nothing to prove''
Does anyone at HQ actually have a fcking clue these days?
Did you actually fully read the Burrow article? Where he's says....."We've not got to prove to anybody but ourselves and our loyal supporters who have been with us through thick and thin."
So quite different when you add the full quote.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 5:08 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
So just to re-iterate, when do we play Hunslet in the Lazenby Cup again?
Its now the Harry Jepson Memorial Cup.
Kick off is 3:00pm This very Sunday.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 5:12 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
So just to re-iterate, when do we play Hunslet in the Lazenby Cup again?
This coming Sunday, Kick-off 15:00, though whether they'll actually play or not is open to question after what was served up on Boxing Day.
If it's a Public Training Run, then £15 admission is a bit steep.
If it's ALMOST a Public Training Run, then £15 admission is downright exorbitant!
Tue Jan 10, 2017 5:15 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Its now the Harry Jepson Memorial Cup.
Kick off is 3:00pm This very Sunday.
Ah thank you for putting this thread back on topic E-SR.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 5:58 pm
Hopefully I can get my dad over for this game, being a lapsed Hunslet supporter many moons ago.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 7:36 pm
£15 for a second team game ?
Tue Jan 10, 2017 10:52 pm
some will pay it , all down to the individual.
Wed Jan 11, 2017 7:56 am
William Eve wrote:
If it's a Public Training Run, then £15 admission is a bit steep.
If it's ALMOST a Public Training Run, then £15 admission is downright exorbitant!
That is very funny.
