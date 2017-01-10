Sal Paradise wrote: You simply cannot help yourself - but there you go.



I suggest you watch his press conferences more closely - on Sky he never looks at the interviewer which I have always thought very strange.



His outburst at press conferences when it is suggested he might have got something wrong are bizarre for a senior coach. This Boxing Day "It was only an opposed training run" is an example. "These players are all warriors" so its ok!!



His consistent use of "Outside of our control" last year in virtually every press conference until August was very odd. Perhaps a dialogue of how things are going to improve would have been more appropriate?



As usual the point I was trying to make was lost on you - you cannot push against the tide. If all the really talented kids now have agents you can't exclude those kids and expect to sign the very best talent. The world is changing - if I had a very talented kid I would want him to get the best deal out there and I would suggest a good agent or solicitor as Sinfield/McGuire use will get a better deal than a lone parent.



McDermott needs to realise kids have options and they will stick two fingers up to such an authoritarian approach as his. What works in the army doesn't always translate to the outside world. His views are very insular and lack the experience of the operating outside of the very controlled environment of the Army and RL.



As for his success - he manages the club with the biggest resources in the league and he has got to one GF in the last 4 years. Last year he managed that resource into the middle 8's - I will leave it at that.

I've watched his press conferences since day one, thanks. He's not the only sports coach/manager who doesn't look at the camera, Tony Smith in RL immediately springs to mind, not that it matters one jot.So, on to these "outbursts" Are you saying his comment about Boxing Day being a "public training run" was an outburst? If you are then I suggest it's you who needs to watch his press conferences a little more closely, or whilst sober. I can't really remember any outbursts TBH, maybe his dig at the refs in Catalans to the Sky camera and one other. Maybe you could enlighten us all with a list of some Sal? And I mean you Sal, not your minder William.Yes he said "out of our control" many times. He was right. Hardaker's meltdown, injuries, lack of training facilites were all out of the club's control weren't they??? or do you dispute that too? Go on, you know you want to.So we've moved on from saying he only won stuff because of Sinfield/Peacock have we? It's now because he manages Leeds? erm... OK