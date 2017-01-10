|
Sal Paradise wrote:
Facing the media is something he does every week - its part of his job - during the season so he should be pretty comfortable by now surely?
Well TBF he's improved a lot since 2011 when he was really uncomfortable but it might never be a comfortable thing for someone to do regardless if they've done it numerous times. It's like some singers say they still nervous a performance even though they've been doing it decades, just one of those things. Sinfield in interviews, you'd never think at times he could motivate and lead teams to the constant success we had with his leadership because often he was very bland.
Sal Paradise wrote:
Most of us have other people reviewing our work and we have to justify the decisions we make and the correctness of those decisions. Its pretty normal for anyone with a senior role. Rather than accept the validity of the question e.g. "Brian given you were down to 14 men do you think not using the two subs could have contributed to the loss of the game" not an unreasonable question from a genuine journo - he goes off on one - classic deflection away from his own failings. Probably could have done with a bit of press support after that debacle!!.
Usually you'd be getting reviewed by a superior who may well have done that job. How many journalists have played or coached SL or any decent level? And yes he has moments he doesn't respond to questions well, but like I pointed, nearly every in sport is guilty of the same thing. The Guardiolo one I mentioned and only 5/6 games before winning the GF, Wane stormed out of a post match press conference when he was grilled after they lost 8-6 to Widnes. It happened throughout sport, no reason to make out as if McDermott is somehow on his own with his reactions when he has them especially when they're plenty of well responsed ones.
Sal Paradise wrote:
Semantics - William has directly quote his nonsense after the Boxing Day game.
He partly quoted it but left out a key part. You can call it semantics but in a discussion about what McDermott says, I think it's quite important to actually quote him correctly I would say.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 12:58 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
Semantics - William has directly quote his nonsense after the Boxing Day game.
ALMOST
The reality of the Boxing Day performance was worse than McDermott's post-game descriptive.
Our resident turd-polisher will disagree though, obviously.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:54 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
Well TBF he's improved a lot since 2011 when he was really uncomfortable but it might never be a comfortable thing for someone to do regardless if they've done it numerous times. It's like some singers say they still nervous a performance even though they've been doing it decades, just one of those things. Sinfield in interviews, you'd never think at times he could motivate and lead teams to the constant success we had with his leadership because often he was very bland.
Usually you'd be getting reviewed by a superior who may well have done that job. How many journalists have played or coached SL or any decent level? And yes he has moments he doesn't respond to questions well, but like I pointed, nearly every in sport is guilty of the same thing. The Guardiolo one I mentioned and only 5/6 games before winning the GF, Wane stormed out of a post match press conference when he was grilled after they lost 8-6 to Widnes. It happened throughout sport, no reason to make out as if McDermott is somehow on his own with his reactions when he has them especially when they're plenty of well responsed ones.
He partly quoted it but left out a key part. You can call it semantics but in a discussion about what McDermott says, I think it's quite important to actually quote him correctly I would say.
Most MDs have little specific experience of the roles undertaken by people they are managing - they will have deep knowledge of one role usually finance or sales - so I would suggest that is not a pre-requiste of being able to ask appropriate questions.
The majority of the journalists McDermott encounters are professionals with a very comprehensive knowledge of the game. You will always get stroppy interviewees that is the nature of things but most are objective when answering the questions - McDermott is just plain obtuse - no wonder given the performances his teams put in the vast majority of the time.
William quoted the jist/essence of what McDermott said i.e. I didn't really want to be here and quite frankly the result/entertainment is of little concern to me.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 2:37 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
You simply cannot help yourself - but there you go.
I suggest you watch his press conferences more closely - on Sky he never looks at the interviewer which I have always thought very strange.
His outburst at press conferences when it is suggested he might have got something wrong are bizarre for a senior coach. This Boxing Day "It was only an opposed training run" is an example. "These players are all warriors" so its ok!!
His consistent use of "Outside of our control" last year in virtually every press conference until August was very odd. Perhaps a dialogue of how things are going to improve would have been more appropriate?
As usual the point I was trying to make was lost on you - you cannot push against the tide. If all the really talented kids now have agents you can't exclude those kids and expect to sign the very best talent. The world is changing - if I had a very talented kid I would want him to get the best deal out there and I would suggest a good agent or solicitor as Sinfield/McGuire use will get a better deal than a lone parent.
McDermott needs to realise kids have options and they will stick two fingers up to such an authoritarian approach as his. What works in the army doesn't always translate to the outside world. His views are very insular and lack the experience of the operating outside of the very controlled environment of the Army and RL.
As for his success - he manages the club with the biggest resources in the league and he has got to one GF in the last 4 years. Last year he managed that resource into the middle 8's - I will leave it at that.
I've watched his press conferences since day one, thanks. He's not the only sports coach/manager who doesn't look at the camera, Tony Smith in RL immediately springs to mind, not that it matters one jot.
So, on to these "outbursts" Are you saying his comment about Boxing Day being a "public training run" was an outburst? If you are then I suggest it's you who needs to watch his press conferences a little more closely, or whilst sober. I can't really remember any outbursts TBH, maybe his dig at the refs in Catalans to the Sky camera and one other. Maybe you could enlighten us all with a list of some Sal? And I mean you Sal, not your minder William.
Yes he said "out of our control" many times. He was right. Hardaker's meltdown, injuries, lack of training facilites were all out of the club's control weren't they??? or do you dispute that too? Go on, you know you want to.
So we've moved on from saying he only won stuff because of Sinfield/Peacock have we? It's now because he manages Leeds? erm... OK
Tue Jan 10, 2017 2:39 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
William quoted the jist/essence of what McDermott said i.e. I didn't really want to be here and quite frankly the result/entertainment is of little concern to me.
Classic
Tue Jan 10, 2017 3:09 pm
loiner81 wrote:
I've watched his press conferences since day one, thanks. He's not the only sports coach/manager who doesn't look at the camera, Tony Smith in RL immediately springs to mind, not that it matters one jot.
So, on to these "outbursts" Are you saying his comment about Boxing Day being a "public training run" was an outburst? If you are then I suggest it's you who needs to watch his press conferences a little more closely, or whilst sober. I can't really remember any outbursts TBH, maybe his dig at the refs in Catalans to the Sky camera and one other. Maybe you could enlighten us all with a list of some Sal? And I mean you Sal, not your minder William.
Yes he said "out of our control" many times. He was right. Hardaker's meltdown, injuries, lack of training facilites were all out of the club's control weren't they??? or do you dispute that too? Go on, you know you want to.
So we've moved on from saying he only won stuff because of Sinfield/Peacock have we? It's now because he manages Leeds? erm... OK
Are the two things not the same?
or did I imagine Sinfield and Peacock playing for Leeds?
you need to try harder sadly this is your best it would be laughable if it weren't so pityful. Now run along and stop showing yourself up - you have already had a warning today yet you still persist are you really that stupid?
Every team has individual such as Hardaker - Wigan had Bateman - how many games did Wigan ban him for, they had as many injuries to key players as Leeds if not more so did you hear Wane going on about things out of control? Where did Wigan finish 2016? where did Leeds finish 2016?
I already gave you one specific example of a outburst at a press conference and there are many more. His reaction after the Boxing Day game is typical of the deflection techniques he uses to cover his inadequacies.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 3:19 pm
Shouldn't be long now before a barn door is unlocked and its contents make another appearance
Tue Jan 10, 2017 3:29 pm
Tue Jan 10, 2017 3:32 pm
Apprently he had moved on
. Yep to start another borefest.
