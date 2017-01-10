WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

 
Post a reply

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 12:53 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9202
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Sal Paradise wrote:
Facing the media is something he does every week - its part of his job - during the season so he should be pretty comfortable by now surely?


Well TBF he's improved a lot since 2011 when he was really uncomfortable but it might never be a comfortable thing for someone to do regardless if they've done it numerous times. It's like some singers say they still nervous a performance even though they've been doing it decades, just one of those things. Sinfield in interviews, you'd never think at times he could motivate and lead teams to the constant success we had with his leadership because often he was very bland.

Sal Paradise wrote:
Most of us have other people reviewing our work and we have to justify the decisions we make and the correctness of those decisions. Its pretty normal for anyone with a senior role. Rather than accept the validity of the question e.g. "Brian given you were down to 14 men do you think not using the two subs could have contributed to the loss of the game" not an unreasonable question from a genuine journo - he goes off on one - classic deflection away from his own failings. Probably could have done with a bit of press support after that debacle!!.


Usually you'd be getting reviewed by a superior who may well have done that job. How many journalists have played or coached SL or any decent level? And yes he has moments he doesn't respond to questions well, but like I pointed, nearly every in sport is guilty of the same thing. The Guardiolo one I mentioned and only 5/6 games before winning the GF, Wane stormed out of a post match press conference when he was grilled after they lost 8-6 to Widnes. It happened throughout sport, no reason to make out as if McDermott is somehow on his own with his reactions when he has them especially when they're plenty of well responsed ones.

Sal Paradise wrote:
Semantics - William has directly quote his nonsense after the Boxing Day game.
.

He partly quoted it but left out a key part. You can call it semantics but in a discussion about what McDermott says, I think it's quite important to actually quote him correctly I would say.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 12:58 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4646
Sal Paradise wrote:
Semantics - William has directly quote his nonsense after the Boxing Day game.

ALMOST :wink:

The reality of the Boxing Day performance was worse than McDermott's post-game descriptive.

Our resident turd-polisher will disagree though, obviously.

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:54 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14928
Location: On the road
ThePrinter wrote:
Well TBF he's improved a lot since 2011 when he was really uncomfortable but it might never be a comfortable thing for someone to do regardless if they've done it numerous times. It's like some singers say they still nervous a performance even though they've been doing it decades, just one of those things. Sinfield in interviews, you'd never think at times he could motivate and lead teams to the constant success we had with his leadership because often he was very bland.

Usually you'd be getting reviewed by a superior who may well have done that job. How many journalists have played or coached SL or any decent level? And yes he has moments he doesn't respond to questions well, but like I pointed, nearly every in sport is guilty of the same thing. The Guardiolo one I mentioned and only 5/6 games before winning the GF, Wane stormed out of a post match press conference when he was grilled after they lost 8-6 to Widnes. It happened throughout sport, no reason to make out as if McDermott is somehow on his own with his reactions when he has them especially when they're plenty of well responsed ones.

.

He partly quoted it but left out a key part. You can call it semantics but in a discussion about what McDermott says, I think it's quite important to actually quote him correctly I would say.


Most MDs have little specific experience of the roles undertaken by people they are managing - they will have deep knowledge of one role usually finance or sales - so I would suggest that is not a pre-requiste of being able to ask appropriate questions.

The majority of the journalists McDermott encounters are professionals with a very comprehensive knowledge of the game. You will always get stroppy interviewees that is the nature of things but most are objective when answering the questions - McDermott is just plain obtuse - no wonder given the performances his teams put in the vast majority of the time.

William quoted the jist/essence of what McDermott said i.e. I didn't really want to be here and quite frankly the result/entertainment is of little concern to me.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: althommo, Backwoodsman, Biff Tannen, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FarsleySteve, Google [Bot], Gotcha, Norman Stanley Fletcher, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise and 291 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,501,4862,11475,6714,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  