Sal Paradise wrote: Facing the media is something he does every week - its part of his job - during the season so he should be pretty comfortable by now surely?

Sal Paradise wrote: Most of us have other people reviewing our work and we have to justify the decisions we make and the correctness of those decisions. Its pretty normal for anyone with a senior role. Rather than accept the validity of the question e.g. "Brian given you were down to 14 men do you think not using the two subs could have contributed to the loss of the game" not an unreasonable question from a genuine journo - he goes off on one - classic deflection away from his own failings. Probably could have done with a bit of press support after that debacle!!.

Sal Paradise wrote: Semantics - William has directly quote his nonsense after the Boxing Day game.

Well TBF he's improved a lot since 2011 when he was really uncomfortable but it might never be a comfortable thing for someone to do regardless if they've done it numerous times. It's like some singers say they still nervous a performance even though they've been doing it decades, just one of those things. Sinfield in interviews, you'd never think at times he could motivate and lead teams to the constant success we had with his leadership because often he was very bland.Usually you'd be getting reviewed by a superior who may well have done that job. How many journalists have played or coached SL or any decent level? And yes he has moments he doesn't respond to questions well, but like I pointed, nearly every in sport is guilty of the same thing. The Guardiolo one I mentioned and only 5/6 games before winning the GF, Wane stormed out of a post match press conference when he was grilled after they lost 8-6 to Widnes. It happened throughout sport, no reason to make out as if McDermott is somehow on his own with his reactions when he has them especially when they're plenty of well responsed ones.He partly quoted it but left out a key part. You can call it semantics but in a discussion about what McDermott says, I think it's quite important to actually quote him correctly I would say.