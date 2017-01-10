WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 8:39 am
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14924
Location: On the road
Old Feller wrote:
I always thought that it was GH who dealt with agents not any of the coaching team.
We do believe that he (GH) has had issues with agents going back a number of years so that may still be why the club may be struggling re certain players.


GH has an issue with one particular agent David Howes - this goes back to the early days of the Rhinos when Howes was a Director.

McDermott is just a very strange guy with a really odd view on rugby and life in general. Perhaps he needs more exposure to a working environment where its participants are not regimented so strictly. He seems like a fish out of water if take him outside very strict controlled situations - press conferences are but one example.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:13 am
loiner81
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2922
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Loiner81 & Gotcha can you two PLEASE stop de-railing threads?


I'll do my best.

Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Correctly and fairly?
I'm intrigued.


So am I. He's not playing the victim card is he, the one he accused me of playing last week when him and his 2 partners in crime were all on at me?
Unreal. :lol:

But i'll do my best anyway. :CHEERS:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:19 am
loiner81
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2922
Sal Paradise wrote:
McDermott is just a very strange guy with a really odd view on rugby and life in general. Perhaps he needs more exposure to a working environment where its participants are not regimented so strictly. He seems like a fish out of water if take him outside very strict controlled situations - press conferences are but one example.


What's wrong with his press conferences? They're more entertaining that ANY other coach in Super League.
And does it matter what his views are on life & rugby? His record of winning trophies speaks for itself, doesn't it?
Kevin Sinfield has some odd views, didn't stop him becoming the most successful Leeds captain of all time. A record that'll probably never be broken.

Perhaps it's you who needs more exposure to people with different views.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:23 am
Gotcha
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14610
Another day, another poster.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:25 am
loiner81
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2922
Gotcha wrote:
Another day, another poster.


Sorry, at the risk of starting some animosity.... am I not allowed to disagree with someone's posts Gotcha?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:32 am
Old Feller
Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5211
B*gger me, here we go again.
My prediction for 2014.
1. Giants 2. Saints 3. Wigan 4. Rhinos 5. Wolves 6. Dragons 7. Hull 8. Salford
9. Hull KR 10. Widnes 11. Bulls 12. Cas 13. Wakefield 14. London

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:40 am
loiner81
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2922
Old Feller wrote:
B*gger me, here we go again.


Nothng to do with me. I've apologised then moved on and replied to Sal, as you can see above.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 10:16 am
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14924
Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
What's wrong with his press conferences? They're more entertaining that ANY other coach in Super League.
And does it matter what his views are on life & rugby? His record of winning trophies speaks for itself, doesn't it?
Kevin Sinfield has some odd views, didn't stop him becoming the most successful Leeds captain of all time. A record that'll probably never be broken.

Perhaps it's you who needs more exposure to people with different views.


You simply cannot help yourself - but there you go.

I suggest you watch his press conferences more closely - on Sky he never looks at the interviewer which I have always thought very strange.

His outburst at press conferences when it is suggested he might have got something wrong are bizarre for a senior coach. This Boxing Day "It was only an opposed training run" is an example. "These players are all warriors" so its ok!!

His consistent use of "Outside of our control" last year in virtually every press conference until August was very odd. Perhaps a dialogue of how things are going to improve would have been more appropriate?

As usual the point I was trying to make was lost on you - you cannot push against the tide. If all the really talented kids now have agents you can't exclude those kids and expect to sign the very best talent. The world is changing - if I had a very talented kid I would want him to get the best deal out there and I would suggest a good agent or solicitor as Sinfield/McGuire use will get a better deal than a lone parent.

McDermott needs to realise kids have options and they will stick two fingers up to such an authoritarian approach as his. What works in the army doesn't always translate to the outside world. His views are very insular and lack the experience of the operating outside of the very controlled environment of the Army and RL.

As for his success - he manages the club with the biggest resources in the league and he has got to one GF in the last 4 years. Last year he managed that resource into the middle 8's - I will leave it at that.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
