Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Jan 09, 2017 4:54 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2914
Apologies Fletcher, you're right. That got out of hand quickly.
Let's forget the last 2 pages and start over...

Gotcha wrote:
Not money. It's more the position the club has put its self in with agents. Hopefully the Morley move was the first step to addressing that.


What position has the club put itself in Gotcha? Do none of the agents want to deal with Leeds any more?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Jan 09, 2017 5:22 pm
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 352
Gotcha wrote:
Not money. It's more the position the club has put its self in with agents. Hopefully the Morley move was the first step to addressing that.


Not trolling, just genuinely would like to know what 'position' you are alluding to. Please elaborate.

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Jan 09, 2017 5:45 pm
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14607
FGB wrote:
Not trolling, just genuinely would like to know what 'position' you are alluding to. Please elaborate.


Fine, as seem as credit to you asking properly, instead of the ridiculousness of others.

McDermott, and pushed onto his coaching team, do not believe in youngsters needing agents, and tried to put a stop to a few from dealing with the club. This went against the advice from the player welfare officer at the club and in the circumstances I know of, against the advice of Rob Burrow who had coached the players at scholarship and advised them. Plume as really dug a hole for himself with comments made, which were purely under instruction, and as a result certain agents will not deal with that coaching team. Hence, why I believe, was the main motivator behind Morley's appointment, as only the club could lose out here, they needed to change their view. This by the way is known by quite a lot of people, so hardly made up.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Jan 09, 2017 5:59 pm
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 352
Gotcha wrote:
Fine, as seem as credit to you asking properly, instead of the ridiculousness of others.

McDermott, and pushed onto his coaching team, do not believe in youngsters needing agents, and tried to put a stop to a few from dealing with the club. This went against the advice from the player welfare officer at the club and in the circumstances I know of, against the advice of Rob Burrow who had coached the players at scholarship and advised them. Plume as really dug a hole for himself with comments made, which were purely under instruction, and as a result certain agents will not deal with that coaching team. Hence, why I believe, was the main motivator behind Morley's appointment, as only the club could lose out here, they needed to change their view. This by the way is known by quite a lot of people, so hardly made up.


Was not aware of that, cheers for the info. Roll on 6 quick consecutive losses so we can cut our losses and ditch the idiot.

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:02 pm
Old Feller
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5208
I always thought that it was GH who dealt with agents not any of the coaching team.
We do believe that he (GH) has had issues with agents going back a number of years so that may still be why the club may be struggling re certain players.
My prediction for 2014.
1. Giants 2. Saints 3. Wigan 4. Rhinos 5. Wolves 6. Dragons 7. Hull 8. Salford
9. Hull KR 10. Widnes 11. Bulls 12. Cas 13. Wakefield 14. London

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Jan 09, 2017 10:20 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7711
Location: SWMC Coach
I've had a quick tidy of this topic.

Apologies for the rubbish deposited on the thread.

Loiner81 & Gotcha can you two PLEASE stop de-railing threads?

Might be an idea to re-read the AUP for the site before we have to start taking things further.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:11 pm
RHINO-MARK
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 437
Gotcha- Re Morgan Smith that deal was a huge disagreement between GH & MS' s grandad not the agent or Mc.D though!!
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Tue Jan 10, 2017 2:08 am
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9198
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Old Feller wrote:
I always thought that it was GH who dealt with agents not any of the coaching team.


It will be GH. He ran the show before McDermott and will be running the show after McDermott. Sounds like a few agents spinning stories because Leeds don't offer big money (which the agents obviously dislike) and agents tales aren't worth taking seriously.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Tue Jan 10, 2017 6:05 am
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14607
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Might be an idea to re-read the AUP for the site before we have to start taking things further.


Or you could just handle it correctly and fairly.

And regarding GH and youngsters. McDermit has had control of the rugby side for the last three years for the youngsters and fringe players. Hetherington deals with outside recruitment and the players on the salary cap, and only from a monetary side.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
