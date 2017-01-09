|
Apologies Fletcher, you're right. That got out of hand quickly.
Let's forget the last 2 pages and start over...
Gotcha wrote:
Not money. It's more the position the club has put its self in with agents. Hopefully the Morley move was the first step to addressing that.
What position has the club put itself in Gotcha? Do none of the agents want to deal with Leeds any more?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 5:22 pm
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Gotcha wrote:
Not money. It's more the position the club has put its self in with agents. Hopefully the Morley move was the first step to addressing that.
Not trolling, just genuinely would like to know what 'position' you are alluding to. Please elaborate.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 5:45 pm
FGB wrote:
Not trolling, just genuinely would like to know what 'position' you are alluding to. Please elaborate.
Fine, as seem as credit to you asking properly, instead of the ridiculousness of others.
McDermott, and pushed onto his coaching team, do not believe in youngsters needing agents, and tried to put a stop to a few from dealing with the club. This went against the advice from the player welfare officer at the club and in the circumstances I know of, against the advice of Rob Burrow who had coached the players at scholarship and advised them. Plume as really dug a hole for himself with comments made, which were purely under instruction, and as a result certain agents will not deal with that coaching team. Hence, why I believe, was the main motivator behind Morley's appointment, as only the club could lose out here, they needed to change their view. This by the way is known by quite a lot of people, so hardly made up.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 5:59 pm
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Gotcha wrote:
Fine, as seem as credit to you asking properly, instead of the ridiculousness of others.
McDermott, and pushed onto his coaching team, do not believe in youngsters needing agents, and tried to put a stop to a few from dealing with the club. This went against the advice from the player welfare officer at the club and in the circumstances I know of, against the advice of Rob Burrow who had coached the players at scholarship and advised them. Plume as really dug a hole for himself with comments made, which were purely under instruction, and as a result certain agents will not deal with that coaching team. Hence, why I believe, was the main motivator behind Morley's appointment, as only the club could lose out here, they needed to change their view. This by the way is known by quite a lot of people, so hardly made up.
Was not aware of that, cheers for the info. Roll on 6 quick consecutive losses so we can cut our losses and ditch the idiot.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:02 pm
I always thought that it was GH who dealt with agents not any of the coaching team.
We do believe that he (GH) has had issues with agents going back a number of years so that may still be why the club may be struggling re certain players.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 10:20 pm
I've had a quick tidy of this topic.
Apologies for the rubbish deposited on the thread.
Loiner81 & Gotcha can you two PLEASE stop de-railing threads?
Might be an idea to re-read the AUP for the site before we have to start taking things further.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:11 pm
Gotcha- Re Morgan Smith that deal was a huge disagreement between GH & MS' s grandad not the agent or Mc.D though!!
