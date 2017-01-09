FGB wrote: Not trolling, just genuinely would like to know what 'position' you are alluding to. Please elaborate.

Fine, as seem as credit to you asking properly, instead of the ridiculousness of others.McDermott, and pushed onto his coaching team, do not believe in youngsters needing agents, and tried to put a stop to a few from dealing with the club. This went against the advice from the player welfare officer at the club and in the circumstances I know of, against the advice of Rob Burrow who had coached the players at scholarship and advised them. Plume as really dug a hole for himself with comments made, which were purely under instruction, and as a result certain agents will not deal with that coaching team. Hence, why I believe, was the main motivator behind Morley's appointment, as only the club could lose out here, they needed to change their view. This by the way is known by quite a lot of people, so hardly made up.