Do you know, I really used to like this forum once upon a time. Whilst never a bone fide regular, the witty banter regarding glass coffee tables and cake was genuinely very good. Such a shame that a few individuals have turned it into a toddlers tantrum borefest with a 'my dad's harder than yours' attitude.



Pretty much reflective of the on the field performances we have seen served up by the 1st team over the past 12 months.



Mods. Sort it out.