Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:39 am
Bang
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8504
Location: LDZ
Frosties. wrote:
We have two Sutcliffes at the club.


My apologises. Clearly I have no idea what I'm talking about and I will now STFU.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:42 am
Old Feller
Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5197
Bang wrote:
My apologises. Clearly I have no idea what I'm talking about and I will now STFU.


If only some others on here would do the same!
My prediction for 2014.
1. Giants 2. Saints 3. Wigan 4. Rhinos 5. Wolves 6. Dragons 7. Hull 8. Salford
9. Hull KR 10. Widnes 11. Bulls 12. Cas 13. Wakefield 14. London

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 2:16 pm
tad rhino
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19554
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
Alex Sutcliffe is a decent prospect. Is that Jack Walker on the wing?? Hes a scrum half.

Hoping Muizz Mustapha gets a bench spot. Cant see Sutty playing in this game. It will be Hallas at 9 Brady on bench and Aston and Lilley in halves.


went with rhinoms to see the U16's last year v cas. from kick off muzzi smashed the cas prop off the ptch. it was a real WTF moment.
he was awesome

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 8:52 pm
Frosties.
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7382
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
Alex Sutcliffe is a decent prospect. Is that Jack Walker on the wing?? Hes a scrum half.

Hoping Muizz Mustapha gets a bench spot. Cant see Sutty playing in this game. It will be Hallas at 9 Brady on bench and Aston and Lilley in halves.


Yes a very decent prospect. Be tough keeping hold of both Walker & Sutcliffe as they are both wanted by Warrington.
Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 9:04 pm
tad rhino
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19554
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
they should learn the mickey learmonth lesson, money isn't everything

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:23 pm
chapylad
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3049
Location: location, location
Didn't Morgan Smith come from Leeds?

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:27 pm
ThePrinter
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9168
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
chapylad wrote:
Didn't Morgan Smith come from Leeds?


Yep but got offered silly money (for his age) to sign for a Warrington.
Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:33 pm
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14911
Location: On the road
chapylad wrote:
Didn't Morgan Smith come from Leeds?

Yes GH didn't think he was as good as Warrington did
Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:25 am
RHINO-MARK
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 407
Sal Paradise wrote:
Yes GH didn't think he was as good as Warrington did

Or more likely MS's Grandad didn't lke GH's idea of earning the kind of deal Wire offered & his own "bonus".
Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:29 am
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14911
Location: On the road
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Or more likely MS's Grandad didn't lke GH's idea of earning the kind of deal Wire offered & his own "bonus".


GH was probably correct - he doesn't look like another Daryl Clark to me. You may have pay structures but sometimes you have to be flexible if you want the very best talent. This rigidity could be one explanation as to the lack of quality coming through the academy - i.e. lack of quality entering the system?
