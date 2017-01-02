Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
Alex Sutcliffe is a decent prospect. Is that Jack Walker on the wing?? Hes a scrum half.
Hoping Muizz Mustapha gets a bench spot. Cant see Sutty playing in this game. It will be Hallas at 9 Brady on bench and Aston and Lilley in halves.
went with rhinoms to see the U16's last year v cas. from kick off muzzi smashed the cas prop off the ptch. it was a real WTF moment.
he was awesome
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Clearwing, Emagdnim13, Gotcha, Him, Kenny236, krisleeds, MSNbot Media, Old Feller, Sal Paradise, Seth, son of headingley, tad rhino and 210 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|