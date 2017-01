Frosties. wrote: Hunslet away is our next pre season game. Expecting the team to be full of youngsters as always for this one but would think that majority of them will have a squad number for 2017.



Golding

Walker Sutcliffe Keinhorst Handley

Sutcliffe Aston

Mullally Lilley Baldwinson

Jordan-Roberts Walters

Smith



Oledzki Hallas Ormondroyd Whiteley

Alex Sutcliffe is a decent prospect. Is that Jack Walker on the wing?? Hes a scrum half.Hoping Muizz Mustapha gets a bench spot. Cant see Sutty playing in this game. It will be Hallas at 9 Brady on bench and Aston and Lilley in halves.