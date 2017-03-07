WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Your Favourite season watching Wire and Why ?

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Your Favourite season watching Wire and Why ?

 
Post a reply

Re: Your Favourite season watching Wire and Why ?

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 11:22 pm
Gazwire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 29, 2009 8:06 pm
Posts: 1356
I started going the games in the 87/88 season and would go with 94 followed by a close second 2011. I'll come along to my reasons in a second but I see Tony Barrow mentioned and (i could be wrong here) he was unbeaten at Central Park during his tenure at Wire against a money pumped Wigan, it also included us winning the British Coal 7s staged there and featuring all the clubs sides and international sides well.

I think the success of 94 beats 2011 (for me), just because it was so unexpected. Also I was a huge fan of our Welsh imports in Bateman, Ellis and Philips and obviously Davis who was amazing, (for me, the centre partnership of Davies and Bateman was the best ever). I've never seen a prop forward totally dismantle a side like Philips did v a strong St Helens pack which included GB prop Kevin Ward. It was one of his first games, might even have been his debut, and he was bouncing everyone off and no-one could bring him down. Gary Chambers was excellent as well as a strong running/fast prop forward, not to mention Kelly Shelford and other players.

The 2011 team was the dream team. We could afford, thanks to SJM, the best players in their positions and what a dynamic side it was to watch. Many of those trys scored were works of art in themselves on the back of a tremendous pack of fire and guile worth the admission fee alone. That front row of Morley, Monas and Carell was just beastly with super Ben and Solomona (class) in there. We really should have won the big one that season but for a dubious Sinfield penalty last minute in the semi-final play off we're still waiting.

Re: Your Favourite season watching Wire and Why ?

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:49 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13943
Location: NFL playoffs
Regardless of the fact we didn't win silverware in 2011 it will be talked about as a benchmark season from Wire fans for years to come.

Honestly I would prefer the Wire season in 2011 to the Wigan season of 2016, even though Wigan won the GF.

Look at how in football, the Brazil team of '82 and the Cryuff Netherlands team of the 1970s are regarded as iconic teams in football history but they came home empty handed. Much more than Brazil 94 or Italy 06 who won World Cups.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BluffCast, DAG, Gazwire, Mr Snoodle and 110 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,531,8521,14975,8234,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu 9th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  














c}