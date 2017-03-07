I started going the games in the 87/88 season and would go with 94 followed by a close second 2011. I'll come along to my reasons in a second but I see Tony Barrow mentioned and (i could be wrong here) he was unbeaten at Central Park during his tenure at Wire against a money pumped Wigan, it also included us winning the British Coal 7s staged there and featuring all the clubs sides and international sides well.



I think the success of 94 beats 2011 (for me), just because it was so unexpected. Also I was a huge fan of our Welsh imports in Bateman, Ellis and Philips and obviously Davis who was amazing, (for me, the centre partnership of Davies and Bateman was the best ever). I've never seen a prop forward totally dismantle a side like Philips did v a strong St Helens pack which included GB prop Kevin Ward. It was one of his first games, might even have been his debut, and he was bouncing everyone off and no-one could bring him down. Gary Chambers was excellent as well as a strong running/fast prop forward, not to mention Kelly Shelford and other players.



The 2011 team was the dream team. We could afford, thanks to SJM, the best players in their positions and what a dynamic side it was to watch. Many of those trys scored were works of art in themselves on the back of a tremendous pack of fire and guile worth the admission fee alone. That front row of Morley, Monas and Carell was just beastly with super Ben and Solomona (class) in there. We really should have won the big one that season but for a dubious Sinfield penalty last minute in the semi-final play off we're still waiting.