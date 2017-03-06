I think how enjoyable a season is, depends on what your expectations are of the team's performance and whether the club exceeds them, is about on par or fails to live up to them.



93/94, 2009 were my favourite seasons. 93/94 because it held up the dream of overtaking the great Wigan team and we were so close, and it was such a joy to watch Davies. 2009 because after such a dismal start it gave the single biggest highlight of my Wire supporting career, and I have always been more chilled out as a fan after that first Challenge Cup win, because no matter what happened after that I had at least seen us win a major trophy.



Other less glamorous seasons that I enjoyed were 1999 and 2003.



After we had been so bad in 1998 I expected us to be fighting to avoid bottom spot but most of that season felt like a pleasant surprise. We weren't a great team but didn't pretend to be - and we played some exciting rugby with a lot of good tries from Toa and Hunte. It was the best season of Toa's career and he was unplayable for parts of that season. Briers was still very raw back then but he also played some really good stuff. We were competing for the top 5 most of that year and then we heard the incredible news that Langer, Gee and Nikau were joining for 2000 and the possibilities ahead seemed amazing. The final month of the season we just switched off but I still felt optimistic and couldn't wait for 2000 to come around.



2003 was the final year at Wilderspool and after the relegation battle of the year above it was just nice not to have to worry about fighting the drop and as the season went on, to have the top 6 to play for. When we made the top 6 it felt like a real achievement even though we lost to Wigan in the first playoff. The team had no superstars but it felt like a hard working and together team with guys like Grose, Burns, Domic, Fozzard, Hilton and Clarke. Also we had the unlikely success that when Briers broke his wrist and was out for the season, and most of us thought, thats the top 6 done then, we had Graham Appo playing out of his skin. That year we fronted up well against the top teams even though they beat us, but we really pummelled the smaller teams, with Appo at the forefront. Given that the Wire sides of that kind of era were always prone to losing to Salford, Wakey etc, that was a welcome change. It was a good way to send off Wilderspool and it felt like a happy atmosphere.