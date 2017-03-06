WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Your Favourite season watching Wire and Why ?

Re: Your Favourite season watching Wire and Why ?

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:43 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35187
Location: "The cuss i will?"
rubber duckie wrote:
Thank heavens you didn't watch them 2 years sooner. You might have never bothered.



Really? 2003 was one of our better seasons in that period of time.


Especially if you were an appo nuthugger, as many ppl were at the time.






Re: Your Favourite season watching Wire and Why ?

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:48 pm
TF and the wire
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1863
Location: Looking through Gary Gilmore's eyes.
2011, matt king at his best, Mozzer, monas etc. I remember watching us win LLS on hol in Cyprus


Re: Your Favourite season watching Wire and Why ?

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:51 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5137
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
sally cinnamon wrote:
An impressive set of players duckie and you could also add Mark Roberts and David Lyon to the list.

However, it finished 11th out of a 14 team league, below the likes of Featherstone, Wakefield and Salford. The modern generation of Wire fan would have regarded that as a failure.

If the internet had been around back then there would have been some grumpy posts on this forum. The verdict would probably have been that Roach was the Asotasi of his time, Boyd was not the force of old in his second spell and Paul Bishop, Tony Thorniley, Rocky Turner and John Thursfield would no doubt have divided opinion. There would have been some good gossip though about whether Billy McGinty and John Woods were off to Oldham.


interesting Sally that the years listed as most peoples favorites 86 94 and 2011 we won didn't win one of the major trophies.

in fact 86 "usually" my personal favourite it could be argued was the only year from those we won a trophy held in any esteem as everyone knows the league leaders shield isn't worth a tap (especially when Warrington win it).

94 was great because Jiffy was a true sporting superstar but we also had to watch the likes of John Thursfield and Craig Teitezel in the same side...and whenever we do a worst ever team thread these two always find their way into it... but that game against sheffield on the Friday night was something else.....

2011 was awesome the overseas imports were all on form and we played sparkling rugby. I remember the 112 - nil Swinton game which was a great atmosphere, especially as those games can usually be a waste of everyones time but we all knew that side was good and everyone there wanted to see a record broken..... and also 2011 was one of the last years where we had a real crowd pleaser in David Solomona....

so I'll always flit between choosing 2011 and 1986 because in 86 I was younger the game felt more important to me, we played at a very atmospheric ground, I went every game home and away Bar Hull fc and the team contained more of my all time favourite players.
sometimes I'll choose 2011 because we were genuine top quality the side all other teams looked at and thought "we're probably going to get a good spanking off these men"... and for a time that front row of Morley Monas and Carvell was better than Boyd Tamati Jackson.

in fact today my favourite season is 2011 how i wish we could put down 50plus to nil scorelines three times on the bounce or whatever it was..... we are a million miles away from that..... yeah 2011 for me....

but not 09 10 or 12 when we won the challenge cup bizarrely eh.... :shock:


Re: Your Favourite season watching Wire and Why ?

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:27 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7529
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Really? 2003 was one of our better seasons in that period of time.


Especially if you were an appo nuthugger, as many ppl were at the time.

2002/03. Wasn't that Anderson and Plange? Well it wasn't far off. Dark days that I don't want to visit again. Perhaps it was earier for unfortunately having think about it. Benidorm 2001 springs to mind, happier thoughts.


Re: Your Favourite season watching Wire and Why ?

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:06 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35187
Location: "The cuss i will?"
rubber duckie wrote:
2002/03. Wasn't that Anderson and Plange? Well it wasn't far off. Dark days that I don't want to visit again. Perhaps it was earier for unfortunately having think about it. Benidorm 2001 springs to mind, happier thoughts.



2003 was cullen and us making the play offs for the first time, last season at wilderspool and appo on fire every other game after briers did his wrist.

Generally a pretty entertaining season.






Re: Your Favourite season watching Wire and Why ?

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 1:53 am
Man Mountain Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jul 23, 2015 12:27 pm
Posts: 49
I remember turning to my brother, during one awesome game in 2011, and saying to him "remember this moment, because you won't see another team like this for a long time". 6 years on, and the comment still stands.

Re: Your Favourite season watching Wire and Why ?

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 2:37 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7529
....leeds 2015 and perhaps Castleford in 2017!

c}