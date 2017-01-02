An impressive set of players duckie and you could also add Mark Roberts and David Lyon to the list.



However, it finished 11th out of a 14 team league, below the likes of Featherstone, Wakefield and Salford. The modern generation of Wire fan would have regarded that as a failure.



If the internet had been around back then there would have been some grumpy posts on this forum. The verdict would probably have been that Roach was the Asotasi of his time, Boyd was not the force of old in his second spell and Paul Bishop, Tony Thorniley, Rocky Turner and John Thursfield would no doubt have divided opinion. There would have been some good gossip though about whether Billy McGinty and John Woods were off to Oldham.