Re: Your Favourite season watching Wire and Why ?

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:02 pm
Paul Youane
Joined: Sun Aug 31, 2003 7:52 pm
Posts: 7286
fez1 wrote:
even if it was made easier by Cullen being penalized 10m for mouthing off at the ref. Yes I remember it well.....)


You don't remember it well enough to recall it was Davies who gave the ten yards away after Cullen had been penalised.

Re: Your Favourite season watching Wire and Why ?

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:06 pm
fez1
Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2011 8:31 pm
Posts: 1357
I stand corrected ;)

Re: Your Favourite season watching Wire and Why ?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 4:01 pm
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7521
Russell Smith did at least say that was his most regrettable decision during his career.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Your Favourite season watching Wire and Why ?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:56 pm
fez1
Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2011 8:31 pm
Posts: 1357
Didn't know that RD - still - too bl**dy late now :(

Re: Your Favourite season watching Wire and Why ?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 1:39 pm
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7521
fez1 wrote:
Didn't know that RD - still - too bl**dy late now :(

Just before he left for a career as a ref in oz. He was asked questions of highs and lows and wrong decisions and things.
He was fully aware blowing a penalty against Cullen for use of knees effectively lost Wire the league.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Your Favourite season watching Wire and Why ?

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:58 pm
Or thane
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 188
2005 this is the year i went to my first rugby league match, and Completely fell in love with it :-) had players like Brent Grose, Logan Swann, Martin Gleeson, Toa Kohe Love, Henry Fa'afili, Danny Lima, Mike Wainwright, Paul Noone,Nathan Wood. Epic season and Andrew Johns having his little stint with us and so many awesome Memories :-) Can't believe it was 12 years ago already

Re: Your Favourite season watching Wire and Why ?

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:27 am
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7521
Thank heavens you didn't watch them 2 years sooner. You might have never bothered.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Your Favourite season watching Wire and Why ?

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:30 am
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7521
1988/89

Blake Woods Boys Tamati Jackson Roach Davidson Gregory Drummond
once a wire always a wire

Re: Your Favourite season watching Wire and Why ?

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:33 am
sally cinnamon
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13936
Location: NFL playoffs
An impressive set of players duckie and you could also add Mark Roberts and David Lyon to the list.

However, it finished 11th out of a 14 team league, below the likes of Featherstone, Wakefield and Salford. The modern generation of Wire fan would have regarded that as a failure.

If the internet had been around back then there would have been some grumpy posts on this forum. The verdict would probably have been that Roach was the Asotasi of his time, Boyd was not the force of old in his second spell and Paul Bishop, Tony Thorniley, Rocky Turner and John Thursfield would no doubt have divided opinion. There would have been some good gossip though about whether Billy McGinty and John Woods were off to Oldham.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
c}