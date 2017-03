2005 this is the year i went to my first rugby league match, and Completely fell in love with ithad players like Brent Grose, Logan Swann, Martin Gleeson, Toa Kohe Love, Henry Fa'afili, Danny Lima, Mike Wainwright, Paul Noone,Nathan Wood. Epic season and Andrew Johns having his little stint with us and so many awesome MemoriesCan't believe it was 12 years ago already