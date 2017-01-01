MikeyWire

1994 - The Jonathon Davies season.



I'd been watching Warrington for 6 seasons previously so when the signing of Jonathon Davies was announced I was bowled over basically because Wire had signed a quality player instead of letting one go..!

I did feel that Davies was going to make a difference to us but I never dreamt of the Quantum leap that actually took place...

Not only did Davies produce magic moments a plenty but he kicked goals that were being missed in previous seasons and the affect he had on other players was immense.. We finished joint top that season and I still despise Russell Smith to this day...

Highlights in bullet point form...



Davies Magic tries - Leeds,Halifax (cup) away.. Halifax home .

Kelly Shelford outstanding form.

Gary Chambers should have played for GB that year.

Saints away at Knowsley road in the Regal Trophy the best and most raucous away end atmosphere I've ever been in.

The final game of the season v Sheffield, the noise was deafening we were champions for 1 night, no mean feat v Lindsay's money laden Wigan machine who normally had the title wrapped up with weeks to spare.. Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire lefty goldblatt

Not a season, but a year.

1986.

The Pollutant Bowden had been "let go", so we promoted Barrow and Boyd, when the season was ambling to a non-existent end.

We still had a few games from Blake to enjoy.

Boyd Tamati Jackson

Johnno

Andy Greg, before his poaching

The Premiership run in, including Ronnie Duane's try

Bishop's 5 dgs v Wigan

The final.

Losing the first 2games of the next season, then going unbeaten for the remainder of the year, including Wigan (h), Leeds (a, listening to it on the radio, and shaking my head in disbelief) and walloping the Pollutants in the JPS semi.



Ohhh, and Mark Roberts.....



In fact, the only black point of the year, was the RFL'S disgraceful decision not to give us a game against the touring Aussies. We'd've given them a game, alright. Thanks for the memories, Tony. lefty goldblatt

MikeyWire wrote: Saints away at Knowsley road in the Regal Trophy the best and most raucous away end atmosphere I've ever been in.





100% agree, MW.



Blowing a gale all day, and we "blew them away" live on Grandstand. I remember getting my ugly mug on the tele, stood right in the middle of the crowd, and having complete strangers coming up to me in the Time Square that night, saying they'd seen me.

A FANTASTIC atmosphere, and a great game. Superb.

My choice is easy..........2011. How good were we that season, we blew everyone away & played fantastic Rugby. Beating Saints & Wigan away within a few weeks were my particular highlights.



I know 2011 is a relatively easy option to choose with it being so recent and still in everyones memory, but what a season it was. Currently, I'm not Fat! Wire Weaver Strong-running second rower



1973/74 When we won virtually every trophy on offer. Fantastic achievement,

with plenty of great games. The Railwayman Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Agree with Lefty, that end of 1985/6 season run in culminating with the play-off romp against Halifax was superb.

On a more recent note, 2012 (I think) when the rugby was absolutely sensational, a joy to watch. In football parlance "it was like watching Barcelona" rubber duckie

lefty goldblatt wrote: Not a season, but a year.

1986.

The Pollutant Bowden had been "let go", so we promoted Barrow and Boyd, when the season was ambling to a non-existent end.

We still had a few games from Blake to enjoy.

Boyd Tamati Jackson

Johnno

Andy Greg, before his poaching

The Premiership run in, including Ronnie Duane's try

Bishop's 5 dgs v Wigan

The final.

Losing the first 2games of the next season, then going unbeaten for the remainder of the year, including Wigan (h), Leeds (a, listening to it on the radio, and shaking my head in disbelief) and walloping the Pollutants in the JPS semi.



Ohhh, and Mark Roberts.....



In fact, the only black point of the year, was the RFL'S disgraceful decision not to give us a game against the touring Aussies. We'd've given them a game, alright.



Yes, and the 2nd Phil Blake period plus John Woods of 1988-89!

All we had to do was to draw Saints or Widnes in the semi and we'd would have beat Wigan at Wembley.

It was not to be...Pies got us when we were weakened.



