1994 - The Jonathon Davies season.



I'd been watching Warrington for 6 seasons previously so when the signing of Jonathon Davies was announced I was bowled over basically because Wire had signed a quality player instead of letting one go..!

I did feel that Davies was going to make a difference to us but I never dreamt of the Quantum leap that actually took place...

Not only did Davies produce magic moments a plenty but he kicked goals that were being missed in previous seasons and the affect he had on other players was immense.. We finished joint top that season and I still despise Russell Smith to this day...

Highlights in bullet point form...



Davies Magic tries - Leeds,Halifax (cup) away.. Halifax home .

Kelly Shelford outstanding form.

Gary Chambers should have played for GB that year.

Saints away at Knowsley road in the Regal Trophy the best and most raucous away end atmosphere I've ever been in.

The final game of the season v Sheffield, the noise was deafening we were champions for 1 night, no mean feat v Lindsay's money laden Wigan machine who normally had the title wrapped up with weeks to spare..