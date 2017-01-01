WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Johnny Whiteley Knighthood?

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 5:21 pm
After seeing the usual raft of nonsense honours handed out like confetti to sportspersons for their efforts I was wondering why Johnny Whiteley has not being nominated for a knighthood.
Some highlights of his resume from what i can ascertain

Winning the league for his club as captain and part of the Great Britain squad scoring a try in the last test helping to secure an Ashes victory against the Australians in their own back yard in the same year (1958)

Scoring the winning try to win the test series against the Australians on home soil the following year, 3 years later played in the GB squad that won the ashes again.

A 15 year one club man despite offers to go elsewhere to be with a more successful club and more money and never once sent off.

Coaching the national team to an ashes victory in 1970 (last time to do so home or away)

Coached the county rep side for 12 years

Founder of a local amatuer club (West Hull)in his home town in the early 70s (from the then Birds eye team) that went on to be one of the best in the country and helping to develop players of all age groups and being a thoroughly bloody decent human being.

Going by the criteria for a KBE these days he should have had two, that he only received his MBE in 2005 is a disgrace quite frankly.

Re: Johnny Whiteley Knighthood?

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 6:15 pm
They do seem to dish them out on a whim these days.

Andy Murray has had a great year with a Grand Slam win, Olympic gold and making world number one however he hardly dominates the sport. Three grand slams in twelve years and as recently as 2014 he never made any of the finals. To bve given a knighthood seems very over the top.

Re: Johnny Whiteley Knighthood?

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 6:23 pm
can't really argue against the murray one, but victoria beckham obe for services to fashion, whats that all about?
Re: Johnny Whiteley Knighthood?

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:43 am
the artist wrote:
can't really argue against the murray one, but victoria beckham obe for services to fashion, whats that all about?

Imagine if they'd given her it for music?
Re: Johnny Whiteley Knighthood?

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:04 am
TBF about Victoria Beckham it is not great but there are plenty far less worthy than her - all the political lackeys for a start and plenty more after that. As for sports people I can't argue against Murray or Farah - what they have achieved is way ahead of anyone else representing Britain in their fields in internationally recognised sports have ever done. Perhaps if Rugby League became a whole lot less popular, with competitors measured in less than 3 figures but crucially making sure that the peasants can't afford it then we will get our Sir Johnny. It worked for paralympic equestrianism.

And well done to Stevo - he's annoying I know but he is far more deserving than most on the list.

