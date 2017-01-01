After seeing the usual raft of nonsense honours handed out like confetti to sportspersons for their efforts I was wondering why Johnny Whiteley has not being nominated for a knighthood.

Some highlights of his resume from what i can ascertain



Winning the league for his club as captain and part of the Great Britain squad scoring a try in the last test helping to secure an Ashes victory against the Australians in their own back yard in the same year (1958)



Scoring the winning try to win the test series against the Australians on home soil the following year, 3 years later played in the GB squad that won the ashes again.



A 15 year one club man despite offers to go elsewhere to be with a more successful club and more money and never once sent off.



Coaching the national team to an ashes victory in 1970 (last time to do so home or away)



Coached the county rep side for 12 years



Founder of a local amatuer club (West Hull)in his home town in the early 70s (from the then Birds eye team) that went on to be one of the best in the country and helping to develop players of all age groups and being a thoroughly bloody decent human being.



Going by the criteria for a KBE these days he should have had two, that he only received his MBE in 2005 is a disgrace quite frankly.