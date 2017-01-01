I was in the shop yesterday to get a ticket for the Cas game and was told it's pay on the gate for the Dewsbury game. Looking at Dewsbury's Twitter feed, prices are £12 adults, £10 concessions and £5 for Under 16s according to their tweet on 27/12. Junior season ticket holders for both clubs are free according to the same tweet.
