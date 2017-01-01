Episode 32 of League Culture focusing on the Wolfpack trial game.Interviews with gridiron footballers Corey Knox (Buffalo Bills)And Monte Gaddis (Gdynia Seahawks)Rising Canadian Superstar Quinn Ngawati and successful last tackle contestant.Also audio from the Wolfpack owner David Argyle deliverying a speech pre-game at Brighouse.Talking about USARL 2018 hopefuls the Long Island OspreysThe Global Rugby League Academy & Scottish Rugby League playersArchie Andrade, Jack Stevenson & Jordan Gray