Re: What's happening with Scott Moore

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 3:58 pm
Don Fox Fan 1

Joined: Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:26 am
Posts: 3
Why is Scott Moore being vilified before any finding on guilt, the same attitude was not applied to Greg Johnson ??

Re: What's happening with Scott Moore

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 4:09 pm
bentleberry
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 273
No squad number means he isn't in the plans for 2017 - take from that what you will

Re: What's happening with Scott Moore

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 5:45 pm
The Avenger
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3406
Don Fox Fan 1 wrote:
Why is Scott Moore being vilified before any finding on guilt, the same attitude was not applied to Greg Johnson ??


Who's vilified him?

Re: What's happening with Scott Moore

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 7:41 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25285
Location: Poodle Power!
Don Fox Fan 1 wrote:
Why is Scott Moore being vilified before any finding on guilt, the same attitude was not applied to Greg Johnson ??


One post says it all.

Come on be serious man. Moore has a charge sheet as long as your arm, how he's not done time already is a miracle. I rate him as a player and he performed honestly for us but well before he joined us his personality flaws were not a secret.

Maybe he is innocent 8) but it's doubtful on what's already in the public domain let alone gossip. The club clearly don't want him so what does that tell you?

I really hope this time he turns his life around but I think it's way to late for him to save his SL career which I have to say is a shame.

As for Greg Johnstone you're correct we probably should have dumped him also however it was a first offence and he probably deserved the benefit of the doubt JUST!

Either way hats off to the club, they have stood by principles and made it clear we don't tolerate bad behaviour even if it cost us and it well might. Still Worked with Tim Smith.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: What's happening with Scott Moore

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:43 pm
Don Fox Fan 1

Joined: Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:26 am
Posts: 3
Mr Vastman
It's not one post at all !! Just had to re register with a new user name
Anyway I do admit that unlike you I haven't spent years submitting thousands of posts
I take it that you are privy to knowing Scott Moore's antecedent history then ??
Likewise Greg Johnson's
I wonder if a Scott Moore has ever nearly blinded anyone, let alone a young girl
Perhaps you could enlighten us,

Re: What's happening with Scott Moore

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:47 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5885
Vastman how did Greg Johnson deserve the benefit of doubt for such a brutal attack, first offence or not

Re: What's happening with Scott Moore

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:18 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25285
Location: Poodle Power!
Willzay wrote:
Vastman how did Greg Johnson deserve the benefit of doubt for such a brutal attack, first offence or not


Based purely on innocent until proved guilty - it's OK saying it was a brutal attack now but at the time the facts were not in the public domain. Remember this it's all here say until a jury and a judge decide otherwise, that is the point of the law is it not.

I've no wish to defend Greg Johnson who is or was clearly very scummy but someone obviously made the call probably JK to go with him.

Moore isn't much different other than he has a shed load of previous. He's a residual offender where as Johnson as far as I now isn't so maybe that's where it came from - either way he got benefit of the doubt from the club and the fans because I don't recall anyone making a fuss at the time.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: What's happening with Scott Moore

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:32 am
Don Fox Fan 1

Joined: Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:26 am
Posts: 3
Greg Johnson was sacked by Huddersfield as soon as the offence came to light, he was then signed by us in the full knowledge that a court case was pending, And more to the point exactly what the offence was.
Johnson was sacked by us only after the trial and susequent sentence

Re: What's happening with Scott Moore

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:32 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25285
Location: Poodle Power!
Don Fox Fan 1 wrote:
Mr Vastman
It's not one post at all !! Just had to re register with a new user name
Anyway I do admit that unlike you I haven't spent years submitting thousands of posts
I take it that you are privy to knowing Scott Moore's antecedent history then ??
Likewise Greg Johnson's
I wonder if a Scott Moore has ever nearly blinded anyone, let alone a young girl
Perhaps you could enlighten us,


So you had to re-register, what did you forget who you were? I've never had to do that in ten years so forgive me if I'm now even more sceptical than before.

My real question to you is what the hell has Greg Johnson got to do with Scott Moore anyway. I assume you're trying to suggest that somehow Johnson was worse and you know what I'd probably agree with you but two wrongs don't make a right so your argument there is just plain juvenile.

"I take it that you are privy to knowing Scott Moore's antecedent history then"? You've used a big word there, well done just wish you knew what it meant. No I don't know for certain the antecedent history of Moores latest incident do you? I've read the reports and heard a lot of reliable gossip but I'll let the Courts decide as I'm not qualified, are you?

As for Moores previous and the events surrounding Johnson just Google it and read the court reports, what bit of that don't you understand? :roll:
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: What's happening with Scott Moore

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:35 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25285
Location: Poodle Power!
Don Fox Fan 1 wrote:
Greg Johnson was sacked by Huddersfield as soon as the offence came to light, he was then signed by us in the full knowledge that a court case was pending, And more to the point exactly what the offence was.
Johnson was sacked by us only after the trial and susequent sentence


That's just dandy but what's that got to do with Moore - you're point is utterly pointless.

You also contradict yourself - so you wanted Greg Johnnson vilified before his trial but Moore shouldn't be vilified until after his trial - give it a rest.

Why not ring MC and JK and take it up with them rather than hiding on a form?
SUPPORT SWAG...
Users browsing this forum: Don Fox Fan 1, Dreadnaught, JINJER, PHe, pocket 4's, Scarlet Pimpernell, Two Points, wakeytrin and 158 guests

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
