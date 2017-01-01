Don Fox Fan 1 wrote: Why is Scott Moore being vilified before any finding on guilt, the same attitude was not applied to Greg Johnson ??

One post says it all.Come on be serious man. Moore has a charge sheet as long as your arm, how he's not done time already is a miracle. I rate him as a player and he performed honestly for us but well before he joined us his personality flaws were not a secret.Maybe he is innocentbut it's doubtful on what's already in the public domain let alone gossip. The club clearly don't want him so what does that tell you?I really hope this time he turns his life around but I think it's way to late for him to save his SL career which I have to say is a shame.As for Greg Johnstone you're correct we probably should have dumped him also however it was a first offence and he probably deserved the benefit of the doubt JUST!Either way hats off to the club, they have stood by principles and made it clear we don't tolerate bad behaviour even if it cost us and it well might. Still Worked with Tim Smith.