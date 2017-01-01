Does it really require a statement from the club, I think not and if it's not clear to you now that SM isn't part of 2017s plans then I'm not sure exactly what you want.
Moore has his hands full and doesn't need another negative news item publicising his alleged misdemeanours. Just let him be to cope with his upcoming case and hopefully get help for whatever demons it is that haunt him.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bentleberry, coco the fullback, Emley Cat, FickleFingerOfFate, FIL, Hank Moody, Kenny236, Mwhite83, Redscat, Schunter, Smew, Spookdownunder, thebeagle, TrinityDave, wakeytrin, Whatisup, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 254 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|