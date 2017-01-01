Leaving fan's hanging. Personally I'd keep him give a 2 week rolling contract till it is sorted out officially cos he is a bloody good player on the field and a di**head off it make him part of the sqaud it might make him think about what he has done and give us 110% when he takes the field
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, cheshirecat57, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, Fully, Kenny236, M62 J30 TRINITY, MC_Wildcat, Mr Bliss, thebeagle, Two Points, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin and 256 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|