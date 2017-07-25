WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Tue Jul 25, 2017 10:28 am
I've read them and they seem just to be an expression of opinion, no real harm in that, unless you just want to pick fault.
Post Tue Jul 25, 2017 8:45 pm
What happened?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:00 pm
well who would have thought.............. :lol:

i will hold my hands up and admit that my pre season predictions were useless as per usual

if tvoc wouldn't mind doing his usual scores on the doors calculations then we can see which poster had the crystal ball for 2017
