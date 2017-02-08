A little bit of housekeeping required while compiling this year's comp spreadsheet. I wouldn't want to exclude any otherwise genuine looking entries so have made assumptions where neccessary to fill in the gaps on the following poster's behalf:
Bang - 3 of retuning 4 not specified
DHM - returning 4 not specified
rollin thunder - play off teams and returning 4 not specified, also no Champs and CC winners
chapylad - play off teams and 3 of returning 4 not specified
Cokey - play off teams not specified
_____
In all cases have used respective finishing places to complete entries.
