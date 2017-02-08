WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:25 pm
tigertot
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14804
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Saints have a better chance with Smith injured.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:56 pm
ThePrinter
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9373
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
tigertot wrote:
Saints have a better chance with Smith injured.


I don't.

He's not the best or the most exciting HB around clearly but he can be very effective on his day and they way Saints play he's a good fit for them imo. Considering the backup option appears to be Tommy Lee I know who I'd rather have playing if I were a Saints fan.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:22 pm
Old Feller
Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5236
1 Warrington
2 Hull
3 Wigan
4 Castleford
5 St Helens
6 Leeds
7 Catalans
8 Hudedersfield
9 Widnes
10 Wakefield
11 Salford
12 Leigh

Playoffs:
Warrington
Hull
Wigan
Castleford

Four sides rejoining:
Widnes
Wakefield
Salford
Leigh

GF Winners
Warrington
CC Winners
Wigan
My prediction for 2014.
1. Giants 2. Saints 3. Wigan 4. Rhinos 5. Wolves 6. Dragons 7. Hull 8. Salford
9. Hull KR 10. Widnes 11. Bulls 12. Cas 13. Wakefield 14. London

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:26 pm
tigertot
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14804
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
ThePrinter wrote:
I don't.

He's not the best or the most exciting HB around clearly but he can be very effective on his day and they way Saints play he's a good fit for them imo. Considering the backup option appears to be Tommy Lee I know who I'd rather have playing if I were a Saints fan.


Smith is effective when it's peeing down with rain & his average kicking game seems to shine. Granted Tommy Lee is not much of an improvement but I was wondering whether they would move Lomax back there or Fages, who are far more inventive.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:35 pm
Clearwing
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5636
tigertot wrote:
Saints have a better chance with Smith injured.


For me that'd depend on how far the "Wilkin into the halves" plan is from Cunningham's mind.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Wed Feb 08, 2017 2:30 pm
Jamie101
Joined: Mon Nov 04, 2013 10:34 pm
Posts: 686
Location: Glasgow - sadly no longer in Leeds...
Regular season:

1: Warrington
2: Wigan
3: Castleford
4: Hull
5: St Helens
6: Catalans
7: Leeds
8: Huddersfield
9: Wakefield
10: Leigh
11: Salford
12: Widnes

Play off sides:
1: Warrington
2: Wigan
3: Hull FC
4: Castleford

The 4 sides that will rejoin sl in 2018 will be
9: Leigh
10: Wakefield
11: Hull KR
12: Salford

GF winner: Warrington
CC winner: St Helens

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:10 pm
rodhutch
Joined: Thu Feb 09, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 605
Location: Ambleside Cumbria
1. Wolves
2. Wigan
3. Saints
4. Hull
5. CAS
6. Leeds
7. Catalans
8. Giants
9. Wakefield
10. Salford
11. Leigh
12. Widnes

1. Wolves
2. Wigan
3. Saints
4. Hull

9. Leigh
10. Wakefield
11. Salford
12.Widnes

GF Wolves
CC Leeds

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:57 pm
KingRoss11
Joined: Sat May 14, 2016 11:46 pm
Posts: 112
Location: Out and about in Wigan
1. Wigan
2. Warrington
3. Hull
4. Castleford
5. St Helens
6. Catalans
7. Leeds
8. Wakefield
9. Leigh
10. Salford
11. Huddersfield
12. Widnes

1. Wigan
2. Warrington
3. Castleford
4. Hull

9. Leigh
10. Salford
11. Huddersfield
12. Hull KR

GF winner: Wigan
CC winner: Castleford

Man Of Steel: Bateman
Coach Of Year: Powell

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:18 pm
tvoc
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22075
A little bit of housekeeping required while compiling this year's comp spreadsheet. I wouldn't want to exclude any otherwise genuine looking entries so have made assumptions where neccessary to fill in the gaps on the following poster's behalf:

Bang - 3 of retuning 4 not specified

DHM - returning 4 not specified

rollin thunder - play off teams and returning 4 not specified, also no Champs and CC winners

chapylad - play off teams and 3 of returning 4 not specified

Cokey - play off teams not specified

In all cases have used respective finishing places to complete entries.
