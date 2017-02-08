Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm Posts: 9371 Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
tigertot wrote:
Saints have a better chance with Smith injured.
I don't.
He's not the best or the most exciting HB around clearly but he can be very effective on his day and they way Saints play he's a good fit for them imo. Considering the backup option appears to be Tommy Lee I know who I'd rather have playing if I were a Saints fan.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.