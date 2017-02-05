WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:21 pm
Stozza's Nose
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 17, 2008 1:34 pm
Posts: 128
Regular season finishing positions:

1: Warrington
2: Wigan
3: Hull FC
4: Castleford
5: St Helens
6: Rhinos
7: Catalan
8: Huddersfield
9: Wakefield
10: Salford
11: Leigh
12: Widnes

Play off sides:
1: Warrington
2: Wigan
3: Hull FC
4: St Helens

The 4 sides that will rejoin sl in 2018 will be
9: Wakefield
10: Salford
11: Widnes
12: Batley

GF winner: Warrington
CC winner: Castleford
Paul Storey assessed the daunting reputation of Doncaster's Belle Vue ground.

"House of Pain? What a crock of sh*te"
he told his players before they won 27-14.

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:22 am
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5631
Ian Millward's regular placings, nicked from the wakey board:

1 Warrington
2 Wigan
3 St Helens
4 Castleford
5 Hull
6 Leeds
7 Catalans
8 Salford
9 Leigh
10 Huddersfield
11 Widnes
12 Wakefield

Hasn't gone down well with at least one punter on there :)
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 2:04 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9359
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^

On the VT prediction thread the Wildcats fans were getting into a right state whenever someone dare tip them for the bottom 4.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 2:59 pm
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14798
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
They're great. Apoplectic with rage over an incorrect report that Bradford have their minus 12 points back.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 3:11 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4763
tigertot wrote:
They're great. Apoplectic with rage over an incorrect report that Bradford have their minus 12 points back.

Wasn't that rumour started by the Twitter account @gledders1983 ? 8)

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 3:15 pm
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14798
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
I've no idea, I'm too uncool for social media. If it is, I'll have to credit Mick with a sense of humour.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 3:22 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4763
tigertot wrote:
I've no idea, I'm too uncool for social media. If it is, I'll have to credit Mick with a sense of humour.

It's definitely not Mick Gledhill's account.

I think it's a Fax fan who regularly pokes fun by mimicking him.

Yesterday the parody account was posing as BBC Sport along with that rumour.

Today it is posing as the RFL :lol:

The vast majority of the RL demographic on social media are so parochially thick, they fall for it every time.

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:37 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1316
Clearwing wrote:
Ian Millward's regular placings, nicked from the wakey board:

1 Warrington
2 Wigan
3 St Helens
4 Castleford
5 Hull
6 Leeds
7 Catalans
8 Salford
9 Leigh
10 Huddersfield
11 Widnes
12 Wakefield

Hasn't gone down well with at least one punter on there :)


think saints are well overrated, cant see them making the four over Hull us or even cas, i,d put them 6th or even 7th. think wakey have strongest squad they have ever had in super league 6 or 7th not out of reach

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:39 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4797
Location: Hill Valley
rollin thunder wrote:
think saints are well overrated, cant see them making the four over Hull us or even cas, i,d put them 6th or even 7th. think wakey have strongest squad they have ever had in super league 6 or 7th not out of reach


They have a good pack but average three quarters and the halfs are not great with Matty Smith missing so they will probably struggle to cut loose on teams.

We will probably know a lot more about them and us for the upcoming season by Thursday at 10pm :)
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:55 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9359
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
rollin thunder wrote:
think saints are well overrated, cant see them making the four over Hull us or even cas, i,d put them 6th or even 7th. think wakey have strongest squad they have ever had in super league 6 or 7th not out of reach


I would've had Saints to make the top 4 before Matty Smith got injured. They have an ok set of fixtures for the period he'll be out for but if they struggle in his absence to win as many as they should they then have a tough run when he should be fit again so could be tricky for them. They were slightly lucky to make it back to the top 4 last year with Catalans capitulating, probably won't be as fortunate if they have to play catch up again.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
