Regular season finishing positions:
1: Warrington
2: Wigan
3: Hull FC
4: Castleford
5: St Helens
6: Rhinos
7: Catalan
8: Huddersfield
9: Wakefield
10: Salford
11: Leigh
12: Widnes
Play off sides:
1: Warrington
2: Wigan
3: Hull FC
4: St Helens
The 4 sides that will rejoin sl in 2018 will be
9: Wakefield
10: Salford
11: Widnes
12: Batley
GF winner: Warrington
CC winner: Castleford
Paul Storey assessed the daunting reputation of Doncaster's Belle Vue ground.
"House of Pain? What a crock of sh*te"
he told his players before they won 27-14.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:22 am
Ian Millward's regular placings, nicked from the wakey board:
1 Warrington
2 Wigan
3 St Helens
4 Castleford
5 Hull
6 Leeds
7 Catalans
8 Salford
9 Leigh
10 Huddersfield
11 Widnes
12 Wakefield
Hasn't gone down well with at least one punter on there
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
Mon Feb 06, 2017 2:04 pm
^^^^^^^^^^^^^
On the VT prediction thread the Wildcats fans were getting into a right state whenever someone dare tip them for the bottom 4.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
23/08/2014
Mon Feb 06, 2017 2:59 pm
They're great. Apoplectic with rage over an incorrect report that Bradford have their minus 12 points back.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 3:11 pm
tigertot wrote:
They're great. Apoplectic with rage over an incorrect report that Bradford have their minus 12 points back.
Wasn't that rumour started by the Twitter account @gledders1983 ?
Mon Feb 06, 2017 3:15 pm
I've no idea, I'm too uncool for social media. If it is, I'll have to credit Mick with a sense of humour.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 3:22 pm
tigertot wrote:
I've no idea, I'm too uncool for social media. If it is, I'll have to credit Mick with a sense of humour.
It's definitely not Mick Gledhill's account.
I think it's a Fax fan who regularly pokes fun by mimicking him.
Yesterday the parody account was posing as BBC Sport along with that rumour.
Today it is posing as the RFL
The vast majority of the RL demographic on social media are so parochially thick, they fall for it every time.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:37 pm
Clearwing wrote:
Ian Millward's regular placings, nicked from the wakey board:
1 Warrington
2 Wigan
3 St Helens
4 Castleford
5 Hull
6 Leeds
7 Catalans
8 Salford
9 Leigh
10 Huddersfield
11 Widnes
12 Wakefield
Hasn't gone down well with at least one punter on there
think saints are well overrated, cant see them making the four over Hull us or even cas, i,d put them 6th or even 7th. think wakey have strongest squad they have ever had in super league 6 or 7th not out of reach
Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:39 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
think saints are well overrated, cant see them making the four over Hull us or even cas, i,d put them 6th or even 7th. think wakey have strongest squad they have ever had in super league 6 or 7th not out of reach
They have a good pack but average three quarters and the halfs are not great with Matty Smith missing so they will probably struggle to cut loose on teams.
We will probably know a lot more about them and us for the upcoming season by Thursday at 10pm
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:55 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
think saints are well overrated, cant see them making the four over Hull us or even cas, i,d put them 6th or even 7th. think wakey have strongest squad they have ever had in super league 6 or 7th not out of reach
I would've had Saints to make the top 4 before Matty Smith got injured. They have an ok set of fixtures for the period he'll be out for but if they struggle in his absence to win as many as they should they then have a tough run when he should be fit again so could be tricky for them. They were slightly lucky to make it back to the top 4 last year with Catalans capitulating, probably won't be as fortunate if they have to play catch up again.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
23/08/2014
