rollin thunder wrote: think saints are well overrated, cant see them making the four over Hull us or even cas, i,d put them 6th or even 7th. think wakey have strongest squad they have ever had in super league 6 or 7th not out of reach

I would've had Saints to make the top 4 before Matty Smith got injured. They have an ok set of fixtures for the period he'll be out for but if they struggle in his absence to win as many as they should they then have a tough run when he should be fit again so could be tricky for them. They were slightly lucky to make it back to the top 4 last year with Catalans capitulating, probably won't be as fortunate if they have to play catch up again.