Ian Millward's regular placings, nicked from the wakey board:1 Warrington2 Wigan3 St Helens4 Castleford5 Hull6 Leeds7 Catalans8 Salford9 Leigh10 Huddersfield11 Widnes12 WakefieldHasn't gone down well with at least one punter on there

"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)