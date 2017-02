Regular season finishing positions: 1: Warrington 2: Wigan 3: Hull FC 4: Castleford 5: St Helens 6: Rhinos 7: Catalan 8: Huddersfield 9: Wakefield 10: Salford 11: Leigh 12: Widnes Play off sides: 1: Warrington 2: Wigan 3: Hull FC 4: St Helens The 4 sides that will rejoin sl in 2018 will be 9: Wakefield 10: Salford 11: Widnes 12: Batley GF winner: Warrington CC winner: Castleford

Paul Storey assessed the daunting reputation of Doncaster's Belle Vue ground.



"House of Pain? What a crock of sh*te"

he told his players before they won 27-14.