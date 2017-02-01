WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 3:36 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25988
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
1 – Wigan
2 - Warrington
3 - Hull
4 - Cas
5 – Saints
6 - Leeds
7 - Catalans
8 - Wakey
9 - Leigh
10 - Hudds
11 - Widnes
12 - Salford

Playoffs
1 - Wigan
2 - Warrington
3 - Cas
4 - Hull

Teams to come back up
Leigh
Hudds
Widnes
HKR

GF - Wigan
CC - Warrington
Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:08 pm
son of headingley
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 228
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
In the spirit of optimism borne from last season's embarrassment to the players' egos & that this will be some players' last hurrah, I am going with:

Wigan
Warrington
Leeds
Hull
Saints
Castleford
Catalans
Huddersfield
Wakefield
Leigh
Widnes
Salford

Top 4:
Wigan
Warrington
Leeds
Hull

Teams to return:
Wakefield
Leigh
Widnes
HKR

GF: Leeds
CC: Wigan

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 12:21 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2975
Regular Season

Warrington
Wigan
Castleford
Leeds
Hull FC
Saints
Catalans
Hudds
Salford
Wakefield
Leigh
Widnes

Play Offs
-----------
Warrington
Wigan
Leeds
Hull

Middle 8s top 4
------------------
Salford
Wakefield
Leigh
Hull KR

GF Warrington
CC Castleford
MPG: Hull KR v Widnes with Hull KR to win promotion.
Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 12:25 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2975
William Eve wrote:
Still working on all his caveats.


Are you referring to me wanting to see what happened with Segeyaro before making a prediction last year?
If so, can you please explain how that's any different to you saying....

William Eve wrote:
If there are no additions to the current squad, I'm thinking lower, around 8th to 10th.
Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 10:00 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4758
loiner81 wrote:
Are you referring to me wanting to see what happened with Segeyaro before making a prediction last year?
If so, can you please explain how that's any different to you saying....


William Eve wrote:
If there are no additions to the current squad, I'm thinking lower, around 8th to 10th.


Translation: I therefore predicted a caveat-free 9th earlier in this thread since 9th just happens, by magic obviously, to be situated between 8th and 10th.

Your confusion is duly noted however.

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 10:12 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1966
Location: LEYTH
Wigan
Cas
Warrington
Hull
Saints
Wakefield
Leigh
Catalans
Huddersfield
Salford
Leeds
Widnes


Teams to return:
Huddersfield
Leeds
Salford
HKR

GF: Wigan beat Cas
CC: Warrington beat Saints
Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:49 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2975
William Eve wrote:
Translation: I therefore predicted a caveat-free 9th earlier in this thread since 9th just happens, by magic obviously, to be situated between 8th and 10th.

Your confusion is duly noted however.


Is caveat word of the month for February too then? How boring for us all.

You may well have finally ended up predicting 9th (well done on making an actual prediction for the first time this decade by the way, we all knew you could do it one day!) but that still doesn't change the fact that you're a hypocrite as shown by my previous post.
Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:37 am
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14785
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
1. Warrington
2. Wigan
3. Castleford
4. Hull
5. St.Helens
6. Catalans
7. Leeds
8. Hudds
9. Leigh
10.Wakefield
11.Widnes
12.Salford

Top 4
1. Warrington
2. Wigan
3. Castleford
4. Hull

Rejoin SL
1. Wakefield
2. Leigh
3. Widnes
4. HKR

GF Wire
CC Wigan
Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 9:36 pm
ducknumber1
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 15, 2011 7:13 pm
Posts: 181
Regular season finishing positions:

1: Wigan
2: Hull
3: Warrington
4: Leeds
5: Castleford
6: St Helens
7: Catalans
8: Wakefield

9: Salford
10: Leigh
11: Huddersfield
12: Widnes

Play off sides:
1: Wigan
2: Warrington
3: Leeds
4: St Helens

the 4 sides that will rejoin sl in 2018 will be
9: Salford
10: Huddersfield
11: Widnes
12: Hull KR

GF winner: Leeds
CC winner: Castleford

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:37 am
ant1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 7:50 pm
Posts: 879
Regular season finishing positions:

1: Warrington
2: Wigan
3: St Helens
4: Leeds
5: Castleford
6: Hull FC
7: Salford
8: Huddersfield
9: Wakefield
10: Leigh
11: Catalan
12: Widnes

Play off sides:
1: Wigan
2: Warrington
3: Leeds
4: St Helens

The 4 sides that will rejoin sl in 2018 will be
9: Wakefield
10: Catalan
11: Widnes
12: Hull KR

GF winner: Warrington
CC winner: Leeds
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




