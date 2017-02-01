|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25988
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
1 – Wigan
2 - Warrington
3 - Hull
4 - Cas
5 – Saints
6 - Leeds
7 - Catalans
8 - Wakey
9 - Leigh
10 - Hudds
11 - Widnes
12 - Salford
Playoffs
1 - Wigan
2 - Warrington
3 - Cas
4 - Hull
Teams to come back up
Leigh
Hudds
Widnes
HKR
GF - Wigan
CC - Warrington
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:08 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 228
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
|
In the spirit of optimism borne from last season's embarrassment to the players' egos & that this will be some players' last hurrah, I am going with:
Wigan
Warrington
Leeds
Hull
Saints
Castleford
Catalans
Huddersfield
Wakefield
Leigh
Widnes
Salford
Top 4:
Wigan
Warrington
Leeds
Hull
Teams to return:
Wakefield
Leigh
Widnes
HKR
GF: Leeds
CC: Wigan
|
|
Thu Feb 02, 2017 12:21 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2975
|
Regular Season
Warrington
Wigan
Castleford
Leeds
Hull FC
Saints
Catalans
Hudds
Salford
Wakefield
Leigh
Widnes
Play Offs
-----------
Warrington
Wigan
Leeds
Hull
Middle 8s top 4
------------------
Salford
Wakefield
Leigh
Hull KR
GF Warrington
CC Castleford
MPG: Hull KR v Widnes with Hull KR to win promotion.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
|
Thu Feb 02, 2017 12:25 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2975
|
William Eve wrote:
Still working on all his caveats.
Are you referring to me wanting to see what happened with Segeyaro before making a prediction last year?
If so, can you please explain how that's any different to you saying....
William Eve wrote:
If there are no additions to the current squad, I'm thinking lower, around 8th to 10th.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
|
Thu Feb 02, 2017 10:00 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4758
|
loiner81 wrote:
Are you referring to me wanting to see what happened with Segeyaro before making a prediction last year?
If so, can you please explain how that's any different to you saying....
Translation
William Eve wrote:
If there are no additions to the current squad, I'm thinking lower, around 8th to 10th.
: I therefore predicted a caveat-free 9th earlier in this thread since 9th just happens, by magic obviously, to be situated between 8th and 10th.
Your confusion is duly noted however.
|
|
Thu Feb 02, 2017 10:12 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1966
Location: LEYTH
|
Wigan
Cas
Warrington
Hull
Saints
Wakefield
Leigh
Catalans
Huddersfield
Salford
Leeds
Widnes
Teams to return:
Huddersfield
Leeds
Salford
HKR
GF: Wigan beat Cas
CC: Warrington beat Saints
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
|
Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:49 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2975
|
William Eve wrote:
Translation: I therefore predicted a caveat-free 9th earlier in this thread since 9th just happens, by magic obviously, to be situated between 8th and 10th.
Your confusion is duly noted however.
Is caveat word of the month for February too then? How boring for us all.
You may well have finally
ended up predicting 9th (well done on making an actual prediction for the first time this decade by the way, we all knew you could do it one day!) but that still doesn't change the fact that you're a hypocrite as shown by my previous post.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:37 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14785
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
1. Warrington
2. Wigan
3. Castleford
4. Hull
5. St.Helens
6. Catalans
7. Leeds
8. Hudds
9. Leigh
10.Wakefield
11.Widnes
12.Salford
Top 4
1. Warrington
2. Wigan
3. Castleford
4. Hull
Rejoin SL
1. Wakefield
2. Leigh
3. Widnes
4. HKR
GF Wire
CC Wigan
|
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 9:36 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 15, 2011 7:13 pm
Posts: 181
|
Regular season finishing positions:
1: Wigan
2: Hull
3: Warrington
4: Leeds
5: Castleford
6: St Helens
7: Catalans
8: Wakefield
9: Salford
10: Leigh
11: Huddersfield
12: Widnes
Play off sides:
1: Wigan
2: Warrington
3: Leeds
4: St Helens
the 4 sides that will rejoin sl in 2018 will be
9: Salford
10: Huddersfield
11: Widnes
12: Hull KR
GF winner: Leeds
CC winner: Castleford
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:37 am
|
ant1
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 7:50 pm
Posts: 879
|
Regular season finishing positions:
1: Warrington
2: Wigan
3: St Helens
4: Leeds
5: Castleford
6: Hull FC
7: Salford
8: Huddersfield
9: Wakefield
10: Leigh
11: Catalan
12: Widnes
Play off sides:
1: Wigan
2: Warrington
3: Leeds
4: St Helens
The 4 sides that will rejoin sl in 2018 will be
9: Wakefield
10: Catalan
11: Widnes
12: Hull KR
GF winner: Warrington
CC winner: Leeds
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: althommo, Bulls Boy 2011, Frosties., Gotcha, Kenny11, krisleeds, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Seth, SmokeyTA, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, tenerifeRhino and 186 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|