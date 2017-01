1: Wigan Warriors (LLS) 2: Warrington Wolves 3: Castleford Tigers 4: Hull FC 5: St Helens 6: Leeds Rhinos 7: Salford Red Devils 8: Leigh Centurions 9: Catalan Dragons 10: Wakefield Trinity 11: Huddersfield Giants 12: Widnes Vikings Top 4 play off sides 1:Wigan Warriors 2: Warrington Wolves 3: Castleford Tigers 4: Hull FC The 4 sides that re-join SL in 2018 will be 9: Catalan Dragons 10: Wakefield Trinity 11: Huddersfield Giants 12: Hull KR GF winner:Wigan Warriors CC winner:Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors will always be the biggest club in the world of rugby league

I own the RL Gods