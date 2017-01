1: Warrington

2: Leeds

3: Wigan

4: Hull

5: Catalan

6: Castleford

7: St Helens

8: Wakefield



9: Leigh

10: Huddersfield

11: Salford

12: Widnes



slightly random



but Catalans can flatter to deceive.

Widnes just have not got the squad or quality but will battle hard.

wakey always over achieve and flatter to deceive in a different way.

think saints are over rated and too hot n cold.

we could be anywhere from 1st to 8th but will be in top 8.

cas there about but not top 4 if they do sneak 4th they will need some luck.

Huddersfield 6-8 year run as a top 4-5 side is well over i think.