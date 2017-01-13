1: Warrington
2: Leeds
3: Wigan
4: Castleford
5: St Helens
6: Hull
7: Catalan
8: Widnes
9: Leigh
10: Huddersfield
11: Salford
12: Wakefield
the final top 4 play off sides will be
1: Warrington
2: Leeds
3: Wigan
4: St Helens
the 4 sides that will rejoin sl in 2018 will be
9: Leigh
10: Huddersfield
11: Hull KR
12: Wakefield
gf winner: Warrington
cc winner: Leeds
