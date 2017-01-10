WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 8:52 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14933
Location: On the road
McDermott and Caplan have history going back to infamous press conference after the Cas home game when Sinfield was sent off. McDermott decided in his wisdom to leave two subs on the bench. Caplan had the temerity to suggest at the press conference McDermott might have got it wrong!!
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:19 am
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9223
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
RHINO-MARK wrote:
I wouldn't have used that exact wording but it's a fair point Mc.D wont be happy either i wonder if Pete Smith will do the same!!


I seriously doubt McDermott is bothered about (or has even seen) someones League prediction.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:29 am
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5214
ThePrinter wrote:
I seriously doubt McDermott is bothered about (or has even seen) someones League prediction.


Don't be so sure I believe that Trump tweeted it to him.
My prediction for 2014.
1. Giants 2. Saints 3. Wigan 4. Rhinos 5. Wolves 6. Dragons 7. Hull 8. Salford
9. Hull KR 10. Widnes 11. Bulls 12. Cas 13. Wakefield 14. London

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 10:43 am
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4659
RHINO-MARK wrote:
I wouldn't have used that exact wording but it's a fair point Mc.D wont be happy either i wonder if Pete Smith will do the same!!

Hetherington's Budgie was falling over himself last season to court favour with the powers-that-be at Headingley with his weekly excuse-ridden narrative about Leeds performances and league table position. Schoey sat next to him just said it as it was... Leeds are crap Phil, they won't make the Top 8, the coach and players are clueless.

Peter Smith of the YEP wouldn't maintain his current privileges at HQ if he was critical of the coach. Most of his opinion pieces in the YEP probably require GH's approval first.

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:05 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12068
Location: Huddersfield
Jonesy's a Legend wrote:
phil caplan has submitted his regular season predictions in the January edition of forty20 magazine

1. warrington wolves
2. hull fc
3. wigan warriors
4. castleford tigers
5. st helens
6. leeds rhinos
7. catalan dragons
8. wakefield wildcats
9. salford red devils
10. widnes vikings
11. leigh centurions
12. huddersfield giants


:lol: clueless
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 8:19 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4331
Location: Outside your remit
my regular season finishing positions are

1: Wigan
2: Hull
3: Wire
4: Saints
5: Cas
6: Wakey
7: Catalan
8: Leeds

9: Salford
10: Hudds
11: Widnes
12: Leigh

the final top 4 play off sides will be
1: Wigan
2: Hull
3: Wire
4: Cas

the 4 sides that will rejoin sl in 2018 will be
9: Salford
10: Widnes
11: Hudds
12: Hull KR

gf winner: Wire
cc winner: Hull
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 9:11 pm
Joshheff90 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 190
1 wire
2 Wigan
3 hull
4 saints
5 cas
6 Leeds
7 Catalans
8 Huddersfield
9 Widnes
10 Salford
11 Leigh
12 Wakefield

Wire
Wigan
Saints
Hull

Gf Wigan
Cc Warrington

Widnes
Salford
Hull kr
Leigh

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:42 am
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5567
Regular

1: Wigan
2: Saints
3: Wire
4: Leeds
5: Hull
6: Cas
7: Salford
8: Wakey Wildies

9: Catalans
10: Leigh
11: Hudds
12: Widnes

Play off
1: Wigan
2: Saints
3: Wire
4: Leeds

the 4 sides that will rejoin sl in 2018 will be
9: Catalans
10: Leigh
11: HKR
12: Widnes

GF: Wigan
Cup: Cas
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 11:10 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14627
Still nothing from the resident Cheerleaders. Not an issue like, as long as don't have a go at others if not prepared to back your own opinion.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 11:34 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2929
Triggered by posts in another thread wrote:
Still nothing from the resident Cheerleaders. Not an issue like, as long as don't have a go at others if not prepared to back your own opinion.


Southstander - the only sports club's forum in the world where you get singled out by other fans for being positive about the team you all claim to support. :lol:

Be patient Gotcha, I know you're checking daily but you're just going to have to wait. I've already said i'll be posting mine later this month.
Lots can happen between now and the start of the year and unless i've misread the OP there's no deadline for predictions?
If it helps, i've already had a charity bet with Sal where i've predicted top 4 for Leeds so you can safely assume i'll be predicting a top 4 finish.

Is that OK chicken?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
Previous

