RHINO-MARK wrote: I wouldn't have used that exact wording but it's a fair point Mc.D wont be happy either i wonder if Pete Smith will do the same!!

Hetherington's Budgie was falling over himself last season to court favour with the powers-that-be at Headingley with his weekly excuse-ridden narrative about Leeds performances and league table position. Schoey sat next to him just said it as it was... Leeds are crap Phil, they won't make the Top 8, the coach and players are clueless.Peter Smith of the YEP wouldn't maintain his current privileges at HQ if he was critical of the coach. Most of his opinion pieces in the YEP probably require GH's approval first.