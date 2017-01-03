WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 9:00 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4733
Location: Hill Valley
Bang wrote:
1. Leeds
2. Saints
3. Wire
4. Cas
5. Hull
6. Catalan
7. Wakey
8. Salford
9. Huddersfield
10. Widnes
11. Leigh
12. Wigan

Top for play offs ^ that top four.

Wigan lose the million pound game to KR. JP comes out of retirement again and kicks the winning drop goal to relegate Wigan.

GF winner - Leeds Rhinos
CC winner - Leeds Rhinos


If Carlsberg made fairytale SL predictions come true ^^^^^^^^^^

In reality, swap 1. for 12. and it seems legit :)
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 9:51 am
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8420
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Regular season:
1. Wigan
2. Warrington
3. St Helens
4. Castleford Tigers
5. Hull FC
6. Widnes
7. Leeds
8. Hudds

9. Cats
10. Wakey
11. Salford
12. Leigh

Top 4:
Warrington Wolves
Wigan Warriors
St Helens
Castleford Tigers



Challenge Cup: Wigan
Grand Final: Wigan


(I don't actually want this to happen by the way - it's a prediction not a f*******g wish list).
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:16 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8506
Location: LDZ
Matt Parcell interception wins Leeds the Challenge Cup against Unslet at Wembley. Leeds 8 v 4 Unslet
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:09 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2894
Sal Paradise wrote:
It was obvious you didn't make a prediction before the season started - if you had you would have delighted in demonstrating it. The fact you haven't suggests its yet another figment of your imagination.

To attempt ridicule of others when you didn't have the balls to predict how things would pan out is hypocritical would you not agree?


What on earth are you on about Sal? Who have I ridiculed for their table predictions? You really do live in Cloud Cuckoo Land.

Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Guys, seriously. Make a prediction, leave it at that.
No one is interested in your stupid, petty squabbles.


Petty squabbles have been the lifeblood of this forum since day one BUT, 3 people constantly attacking another, every time he posts hasn't. Not that it's an issue for me, they're not very bright and easy to send packing. As a mod please take a look at this very thread, starting on page 1. You'll see 2 people start the attack (when I hadn't even posted) then the 3rd joins in a little later, after i've posted.

The only other thread i've posted on this year, the Hetherington thread, saw me discussing last year's league table with someone before that 3rd poster once again jumped in feet first with the aggressive posts. One of the other 2 joined in but neither are too bright and were soon sent on their merry way, as usual.

I won't post again on this thread though until I make my predictions later this month. Sorry TVOC.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:23 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14914
Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
What on earth are you on about Sal? Who have I ridiculed for their table predictions? You really do live in Cloud Cuckoo Land.

Petty squabbles have been the lifeblood of this forum since day one BUT, 3 people constantly attacking another, every time he posts hasn't. Not that it's an issue for me, they're not very bright and easy to send packing. As a mod please take a look at this very thread, starting on page 1. You'll see 2 people start the attack (when I hadn't even posted) then the 3rd joins in a little later, after i've posted.

The only other thread i've posted on this year, the Hetherington thread, saw me discussing last year's league table with someone before that 3rd poster once again jumped in feet first with the aggressive posts. One of the other 2 joined in but neither are too bright and were soon sent on their merry way, as usual.

I won't post again on this thread though until I make my predictions later this month. Sorry TVOC.


You start a lot of the animosity I suggest you also read this thread - I asked you a simple question, I knew the answer before I asked it and so did you.

I don't want to get in a row with you as life is too short and as you have said you are easily batted off as you again pointed out you are simply not that bright.

I suggest you post your predictions and we all move on - what are you waiting for?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:00 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14593
Loiner81 starts most of the animosity on here. He constantly whines he is hard done to, yet constantly is the one having a go at people with his silly little emoticans alongside. Every thread he can't let things go, but likes to play the victim all the time. Maybe he should simply stop having a go at people and see how the board moves on.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barnsley Tiger, Barrett was robbed, Biff Tannen, Blocker75, cheekydiddles, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FarsleySteve, Gotcha, Jrrhino, krisleeds, leedsbarmyarmy, malcadele, MSNbot Media, NEwildcat, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Old Feller, RHINO-MARK, thebloodbath, WF Rhino and 240 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,496,3651,94475,6274,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  