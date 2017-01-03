WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | SL Prediction Competition

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 9:00 am
Bang wrote:
1. Leeds
2. Saints
3. Wire
4. Cas
5. Hull
6. Catalan
7. Wakey
8. Salford
9. Huddersfield
10. Widnes
11. Leigh
12. Wigan

Top for play offs ^ that top four.

Wigan lose the million pound game to KR. JP comes out of retirement again and kicks the winning drop goal to relegate Wigan.

GF winner - Leeds Rhinos
CC winner - Leeds Rhinos


If Carlsberg made fairytale SL predictions come true ^^^^^^^^^^

In reality, swap 1. for 12. and it seems legit :)
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 9:51 am
Regular season:
1. Wigan
2. Warrington
3. St Helens
4. Castleford Tigers
5. Hull FC
6. Widnes
7. Leeds
8. Hudds

9. Cats
10. Wakey
11. Salford
12. Leigh

Top 4:
Warrington Wolves
Wigan Warriors
St Helens
Castleford Tigers



Challenge Cup: Wigan
Grand Final: Wigan


(I don't actually want this to happen by the way - it's a prediction not a f*******g wish list).
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:16 am
Matt Parcell interception wins Leeds the Challenge Cup against Unslet at Wembley. Leeds 8 v 4 Unslet
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
