Bang wrote: 1. Leeds

2. Saints

3. Wire

4. Cas

5. Hull

6. Catalan

7. Wakey

8. Salford

9. Huddersfield

10. Widnes

11. Leigh

12. Wigan



Top for play offs ^ that top four.



Wigan lose the million pound game to KR. JP comes out of retirement again and kicks the winning drop goal to relegate Wigan.



GF winner - Leeds Rhinos

CC winner - Leeds Rhinos

If Carlsberg made fairytale SL predictions come true ^^^^^^^^^^In reality, swap 1. for 12. and it seems legit