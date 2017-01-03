Bang wrote:
1. Leeds
2. Saints
3. Wire
4. Cas
5. Hull
6. Catalan
7. Wakey
8. Salford
9. Huddersfield
10. Widnes
11. Leigh
12. Wigan
Top for play offs ^ that top four.
Wigan lose the million pound game to KR. JP comes out of retirement again and kicks the winning drop goal to relegate Wigan.
GF winner - Leeds Rhinos
CC winner - Leeds Rhinos
2. Saints
3. Wire
4. Cas
5. Hull
6. Catalan
7. Wakey
8. Salford
9. Huddersfield
10. Widnes
11. Leigh
12. Wigan
Top for play offs ^ that top four.
Wigan lose the million pound game to KR. JP comes out of retirement again and kicks the winning drop goal to relegate Wigan.
GF winner - Leeds Rhinos
CC winner - Leeds Rhinos
If Carlsberg made fairytale SL predictions come true ^^^^^^^^^^
In reality, swap 1. for 12. and it seems legit