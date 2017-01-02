Sal Paradise wrote:
A simple no would have sufficed - it was obvious to everyone
Sorry, what was and why is it important Sal?
William Eve wrote:
Did I miss your predictions from last year?
Are you sure they existed?
Perhaps a more thorough search of your own posts might be in order?
Looking forward to your caveat-free predictions on this thread later on in 2017 which will surely include a Top 4 placement for Leeds? You take your time. Consider each prediction carefully. Be brave. There will always be some joker performing a search on your tips in order to try and ridicule you later on. Don't ever let jokers like that prevent you from voicing your opinions here.
Oh, and good luck with those predictions.
Thanks William, I appreciate the patronisation immensely. I already predicted we'd make the top 4 so it'd be a bit hypocritical of me to change that. I'm not a hypocrite, unlike some.
You've already predicted top 4, bottom 4 and somewhere in between depending on various factors (caveats?) so it'll be interesting to see which one you finally decide on. It'll also be nice to see you actually making a firm prediction for once, I can't remember you ever doing so in the past 15 years or so.
Looks like I didn't make a league table prediction last season, as I already mentioned earlier in this very thread or if I did I genuinely can't find them. In fact I can't find the predictions thread on the VT, if you've found it i'll be happy to be ridiculed for getting anything wrong, I can take it. I doubt i'll be as wrong as your 2 colleagues were though and i'm guessing you didn't make a prediction, as usual, which makes your latest lame attempt at attacking me all the more comical. Did you make any the year before, in 2015, or were you still sulking in your bedroom and boycotting RLFans then? I found mine
which saw me finish in the top 5 for the year. I can't see any of your user names making any predictions on that thread. Maybe you posted them elsewhere?
I did say on here at the start of the 2016 season that I thought Leeds would struggle to make the top 4 and I was right. I was probably closer with that prediction than 95% of fans on this forum too, despite what your angry mate Gotcha wants to believe. To keep Sal happy and since it was for charity, though, I also was happy to make a bet with him on Leeds making the top 4, unfortunately he seemed only interested in taking me up if I narrowed that down to Leeds finishing 1st and he disappeared on me as we all know. He probably didn't want to have to pay out after losing to me 2 years on the trot... and who can blame him.
Anyway.... Good luck with your predictions too, you will be posting them on this thread I presume?
Will that be a first, it will won't it? Or did you make some as AP (before he was banned), Keith Swiftcorn (before he spat his dummy out and left forever) or any other of your myriad accounts.
< AND APOLOGIES TO TVOC
> I'll add my predictions later this month.